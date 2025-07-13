Orioles DFA Recently Promoted Reliever for Intriguing Young Left-Hander
The Baltimore Orioles have announced a roster move on Sunday morning as they get set for their series finale against the Miami Marlins.
According to the team, 29-year-old right-handed relief pitcher Corbin Martin has been designated for assignment, while 28-year-old left-hander Grant Wolfram has been recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.
Martin has been with the organization since the early portion of the 2024 season, though he was removed from the 40-man roster fairly quickly and outrighted to Norfolk where he began the 2025 campaign.
After posting a 5.29 ERA in 29 appearances there this year, he had his contract selected in the beginning portion of this month and made just one appearance for Baltimore.
That appearance was strong, however, with 1.1 scoreless and just one hit allowed with two strikeouts compared to no walks.
Wolfram, on the other hand, has made three appearances this season with the Orioles after making his MLB debut early on in the year. He was sent back down to Triple-A after putting up a 5.40 ERA and 1.8 WHIP in those outings.
He has been better in Norfolk this season than Martin with a 3.62 ERA and 1.244 WHIP over 24 appearances compared to Martin's 5.29 ERA and 1.392 WHIP.
Wolfram also has the better strikeout rate at both levels.
Whether or not Martin accepts the assignment and returns to Norfolk remains to be seen, however, it seems more likely than not he will land with a different organization at this point.
Time will tell if choosing Wolfram instead was the right decision.
