Orioles Haunted by Former Top Prospect After He Hits Three Homers in Same Game
The Baltimore Orioles have gone through some pretty brutal years in their history, and 2025 seemingly is not going to end up being much different.
The team sat at 43-51 entering play on Sunday, and while that is definitely improved compared to where they were at the beginning of the season, it certainly does not leave much room for error when it comes to making the playoffs.
Instead of buying for their potential October push like they have the past couple of years, all signs are pointing to them selling.
More News: Orioles Have Distinct Advantage Over Other Franchises Heading Into MLB Draft
Last season, the Orioles made one of the more difficult decisions they had during this rebuilding period when they traded former top prospects Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby to the Miami Marlins in exchange for pitcher Trevor Rogers.
It's deal that Baltimore's fanbase is not looking back too fondly on.
Rogers was sent to Triple-A Norfolk after four brutal starts last year, and even though he's now back with the big league club and performing well after beginning the season in the minors, Stowers has been spectacular this year and has earned his first All-Star Game nod.
More News: Orioles Boss Admits Team Is Heading Towards Selling Despite Recent Stretch
Orioles fans -- and more specifically Mike Elias -- were reminded of what they shipped out of town when Stowers put on a show during their game on Sunday.
He hit three home runs during his first three at-bats, almost single-handedly getting the Marlins out to a seven-run lead through the first five innings.
This type of performance in a single game is spectacular for anyone, but for Stowers to do it in his old ballpark against his former team, that just adds insult to injury.
It's fitting this game came against Baltimore.
More News: Orioles Select Golden Spike Winner, Prioritize College Bats in Two-Round Mock Draft
Stowers never really got a shot to play full-time for the Orioles, and with him getting more run down in Miami, he has turned into a rising star in the sport.
Meanwhile, Heston Kjerstad is back down on the farm and Rogers hasn't been the difference maker they were hoping for when they gave up Stowers to acquire him.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.