Orioles Haunted by Former Top Prospect After He Hits Three Homers in Same Game

The Baltimore Orioles have made some tough decisions over the years, and letting one of their top prospects go is seemingly haunting them now more than ever.

Jeremy Trottier

Jul 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) rounds the bases on a home run during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Jul 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) rounds the bases on a home run during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / James A. Pittman-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles have gone through some pretty brutal years in their history, and 2025 seemingly is not going to end up being much different.

The team sat at 43-51 entering play on Sunday, and while that is definitely improved compared to where they were at the beginning of the season, it certainly does not leave much room for error when it comes to making the playoffs.

Instead of buying for their potential October push like they have the past couple of years, all signs are pointing to them selling.

Last season, the Orioles made one of the more difficult decisions they had during this rebuilding period when they traded former top prospects Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby to the Miami Marlins in exchange for pitcher Trevor Rogers.

It's deal that Baltimore's fanbase is not looking back too fondly on.

Rogers was sent to Triple-A Norfolk after four brutal starts last year, and even though he's now back with the big league club and performing well after beginning the season in the minors, Stowers has been spectacular this year and has earned his first All-Star Game nod.

Orioles fans -- and more specifically Mike Elias -- were reminded of what they shipped out of town when Stowers put on a show during their game on Sunday.

He hit three home runs during his first three at-bats, almost single-handedly getting the Marlins out to a seven-run lead through the first five innings.

This type of performance in a single game is spectacular for anyone, but for Stowers to do it in his old ballpark against his former team, that just adds insult to injury.

It's fitting this game came against Baltimore.

Stowers never really got a shot to play full-time for the Orioles, and with him getting more run down in Miami, he has turned into a rising star in the sport.

Meanwhile, Heston Kjerstad is back down on the farm and Rogers hasn't been the difference maker they were hoping for when they gave up Stowers to acquire him.

Published
Jeremy Trottier
Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

