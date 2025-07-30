Orioles send All-Star to Brewers in hypothetical trade proposal
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Baltimore Orioles are continuing to sell some of their assets.
So far, the team has already traded three relievers and is starting to stockpile some new prospects for their system, and a lot more could potentially be moved. Despite their struggles, the team has numerous veterans on expiring contracts that they might be able to move as well before the deadline.
Over the next 48 hours, Baltimore is going to be a team to watch as some of their players are going to be impacting pennant races around the league. And one of their players who could be moved was named an All-Star this year.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently proposed a trade between the Orioles and Brewers that sends All-Star Ryan O’Hearn to Milwaukee in exchange for pitchers Ethan Dorchies and Brett Wichrowski.
“Ideally, the Orioles would bolster the pitching side of a farm system that has skewed heavily toward bats in recent years with their upcoming fire sale.”
It has been a fantastic campaign for O’Hearn in his third season with the Orioles. In 92 games, he has slashed .284/.375/.452 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI. The slugger is already on pace for his best year yet (2.3 fWAR) and will be a great option for contenders; with the ability to play both first base and right field, the positional flexibility he provides is good as well.
For the Brewers, they aren’t known to make significant splashes at the trade deadline, but O’Hearn would be an impactful addition at a reasonable cost. In the proposed trade, Milwaukee would send their 20th and 25th-ranked prospects back to Baltimore.
After all of the issues with the pitching staff to start the year, adding some depth to that area within the organization is going to be key for their success moving forward. The Orioles still have some promising hitters in the minors, but there is no such thing as too much pitching.
For an expiring contract in O’Hearn, two top 30 prospects would be a solid return for Baltimore and align with their plan nicely. On the flip side, as the Brewers continue to battle with the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central, the veteran slugger would give them an excellent weapon from the left side of the plate for the stretch run.