Orioles Set To Face Recently Acquired Red Sox Ace in Upcoming Series
The Baltimore Orioles have made the most of their first few games of the 2025 MLB season, going 2-1 at the time of this article with 23 runs scored to only 15 allowed.
After things wrapped up with the Toronto Blue Jays they will head back to Camden Yards for their home opener against the Boston Red Sox with back-to-back divisional series to open the year.
The first game of the series was initially supposed to begin at 3:05 PM, however this has changed in anticipation of inclement weather, and has been moved up to 2:35 PM instead.
With this, the probable pitching lineup for both teams has been set, as listed at MLB.com. Barring unexpected changes, both teams will send out the following pitchers in this three-game series:
1. Game one starters
LHP Cade Povich against LHP Sean Newcomb
2. Game two starters
RHP Zach Eflin against LHP Garrett Crochet
3. Game three starters
RHP Charlie Morton against RHP Tanner Houck
There are multiple intriguing matchups here, with Povich and Newcomb both coming off strong spring training performances. Additionally, the Orioles will get the chance to go up against new Red Sox new ace Crochet, who they acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox this offseason.
Baltimore may have some difficulties in that second game as well, as Crochet has been outstanding against them in his career. Across three games he has played against the Orioles, he has started one and relieved two, posting eight innings pitched, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and picking up 13 strikeouts to only one walk. Combined this is a 2.25 ERA after facing 28 batters.
This will also be difficult when it comes to the pitchers that the Orioles will use in this series, as each of their pitchers has struggled with Boston previously. Eflin has a career 5.10 ERA against them in six starts, Morton has a 4.21 ERA in 15 starts, and Povich has a 4.91 ERA in two starts.
With that said, this is a new year with new players hitting for both teams, so obviously things can change and Baltimore may be able to carry their momentum into a new series.
It will be a good opportunity for them to test out their pitching and see how they may be able to produce against a team they have struggled to throw against previously.
The positive from the stats side of things is that these three pitchers have a career 11-4 record against the Red Sox, so despite not having exceptional starts when it comes to earned runs allowed, they have ultimately been able to clear things up well enough to earn the win in many cases.