Orioles Set To Face Recently Acquired Red Sox Ace in Upcoming Series

The Baltimore Orioles' probable pitching lineup for their series against the Boston Red Sox has been set, as they prepare to face the new ace in town.

Jeremy Trottier

Feb 28, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles have made the most of their first few games of the 2025 MLB season, going 2-1 at the time of this article with 23 runs scored to only 15 allowed.

After things wrapped up with the Toronto Blue Jays they will head back to Camden Yards for their home opener against the Boston Red Sox with back-to-back divisional series to open the year.

The first game of the series was initially supposed to begin at 3:05 PM, however this has changed in anticipation of inclement weather, and has been moved up to 2:35 PM instead.

With this, the probable pitching lineup for both teams has been set, as listed at MLB.com. Barring unexpected changes, both teams will send out the following pitchers in this three-game series:

1. Game one starters

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Cade Povich throws a pitch off the mound, wearing a white jersey with a black and white hat.
Mar 18, 2025; Sarasota, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Cade Povich (37) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Ed Smith Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

LHP Cade Povich against LHP Sean Newcomb

2. Game two starters

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet throws a pitch, wearing a red jersey and a matching hat.
Feb 28, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

RHP Zach Eflin against LHP Garrett Crochet

3. Game three starters

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Charlie Morton throws a pitch off the mound, wearing a grey jersey and a black hat.
Mar 28, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

RHP Charlie Morton against RHP Tanner Houck

There are multiple intriguing matchups here, with Povich and Newcomb both coming off strong spring training performances. Additionally, the Orioles will get the chance to go up against new Red Sox new ace Crochet, who they acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox this offseason.

Baltimore may have some difficulties in that second game as well, as Crochet has been outstanding against them in his career. Across three games he has played against the Orioles, he has started one and relieved two, posting eight innings pitched, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and picking up 13 strikeouts to only one walk. Combined this is a 2.25 ERA after facing 28 batters.

This will also be difficult when it comes to the pitchers that the Orioles will use in this series, as each of their pitchers has struggled with Boston previously. Eflin has a career 5.10 ERA against them in six starts, Morton has a 4.21 ERA in 15 starts, and Povich has a 4.91 ERA in two starts.

With that said, this is a new year with new players hitting for both teams, so obviously things can change and Baltimore may be able to carry their momentum into a new series.

It will be a good opportunity for them to test out their pitching and see how they may be able to produce against a team they have struggled to throw against previously.

The positive from the stats side of things is that these three pitchers have a career 11-4 record against the Red Sox, so despite not having exceptional starts when it comes to earned runs allowed, they have ultimately been able to clear things up well enough to earn the win in many cases.

