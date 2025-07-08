Orioles Should Strongly Consider Changing Strategy for 2025 MLB Draft
The Baltimore Orioles have a cut-and-dry, clear plan when it comes to operating during the MLB Draft.
Early on, they load up on high-upside, athletic positional players with a focus on pitching coming later on in the draft.
“The O's have leaned heavily into up-the-middle position players with some power/athleticism in the draft. That profile describes their first four picks in 2024, first two picks in 2023, first four picks in 2022 and first three picks in 2021,” wrote Kiley McDaniel of ESPN in a recent piece highlighting the biggest question for each franchise entering the 2025 MLB Draft.
More News: Insider Believes Orioles Will Call Up Samuel Basallo This Summer
It has led to some success, as their Major League lineup is brimming with homegrown talent. Shortstop Gunnar Henderson, catcher Adley Rutschman, second baseman Jackson Holliday, infielder Jordan Westburg and outfielders Colton Cowser and Cedric Mullins were all drafted by the team.
However, some of their more recent picks, such as corner infielder Coby Mayo and outfielder Heston Kjerstad, haven’t quite developed as well as the team has hoped.
Neither has made much of a positive impact at the Big League level despite success in the minor leagues.
More News: Former Baltimore Orioles Pitcher, Key Trade Piece, Retires from MLB
Some recent misses, along with their lack of MLB-caliber arms in the higher levels of the minor leagues, should lead to the team adjusting their strategy a little bit.
“There is a lack of impact pitching on the big league team and at the higher levels of the farm system (though there is solid depth of big-league-caliber arms in the system), and their first pick is a chance to get a potential impact arm,” McDaniel added.
The Orioles will be making their first selection at No. 19. It is the first of six selections the team has inside the first 93 picks of the 2025 MLB Draft.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Learn Fate of Rest of Roster for MLB All-Star Game
That will provide the franchise with plenty of opportunities to restock its farm system, which has been depleted by trades and graduations in recent years.
Several prospects fit the mold that Baltimore has sought in the prospects they have selected in recent years.
“They do have a number of picks, so they'll likely still dip into the group of position players who fit their drafting history: Xavier Neyens, Jace Laviolette, Wehiwa Aloy, Josh Hammond, Dax Kilby, Cam Cannarella and Slater de Brun,” wrote McDaniel.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Don’t Promote Superstar Prospect After Gary Sanchez Injury
As long as Mike Elias is running the front office as general manager, not much will likely change when it comes to the team’s draft strategy.
But, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to be more aggressive seeking out pitching help early on, especially with how desperate the team is for some starting pitching at the Big League level.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.