Orioles showing interest in Ex-Mariners' manager
A new name has emerged in the Baltimore Orioles' hunt for a new manager.
According to Jon Heyman, the club is interested in former Seattle Mariners' manager and current special assistant with the San Diego Padres Scott Servais. Servais, 58, has a wealth of coaching experience, having served as Seattle's skipper for eight full seasons from 2016-2024.
Orioles targeting Scott Servais for open manager position
The report also indicates that Servais has interest from the Minnesota Twins, who are looking to replace their manager of the last seven years, Rocco Baldelli. The Orioles and Twins are among a group of seven MLB clubs left looking for a new manager (Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, and Colorado Rockies), after the Texas Rangers promoted Skip Schumaker to fill their open job.
The news also comes just after it was reported that the Angels will no longer pursue Albert Pujols for their position, but that the Orioles and Padres are still in the mix for the all-time great. Pujols, who is looking to make his debut as an MLB manager now three years removed from his illustrious 22-year playing career, stands in stark contrast with the candidacy of Servais, who is viewed as a safer option with over 20 years of coaching experience.
Servais was 668-624 (.517) in his eight years with the Mariners, making the postseason just once in 2022 where they lost to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in the ALDS. During Servais' tenure, Seattle was never able to claim an AL West title but finished second three times and put together back-to-back 90-win seasons in 2021 and 2022.
Servais was relieved of his duties in Seattle in August 2024 with his club sitting at an underwhelming 64-64 record. After appointing Dan Wilson as interim manager, the team finished 16-10 but still missed the playoffs. Taking over full-time in 2025, Wilson led the Mariners to their first division title since 2001 and to the brink of their first ever World Series appearance.
Despite his tenure being overshadowed by their latest success, Servais was responsible in large part for the franchise turning things around. The Mariners finished below .500 in five of the six seasons before he became manager, but quickly rebounded to an 86-76 record in 2016.
In his postseason presser, president of baseball operations Mike Elias stressed the urgency of finding a new manager "ASAP." He noted that 2025 interim manager Tony Mansolino, who led the team to a 60-59 record after Brandon Hyde was fired in May, is a "real candidate" for the role, but will cast a wide net in their search.
The more time passes, the more unlikely it appears that Mansolino will return as Baltimore's manager. Early in October, Elias tipped his hand slightly in revealing that experience is "an attractive feature" that will "carry a lot of weight" in their hiring process.
Considering the team's youth and inexperience, it would make sense that they would look to hire someone like Servais who has many years under his belt at the highest level, a qualification that cannot be attributed to other candidates like Mansolino or Pujols.