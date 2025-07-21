Orioles Sign Intriguing Veteran Reliever to Contract After Leaving Brewers
The Baltimore Orioles have added some additional depth into their bullpen.
As first reported by Roch Kubatko of MASN, the Orioles are bringing back veteran reliever Vinny Nittoli. The right-hander signed a minor league deal with the organization and is set to report to Triple-A Norfolk after he opted out of a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers last week.
Nittoli has not pitched in the big leagues this season after landing with Milwaukee at the start of the year, however he has been solid in Triple-A.
With an ERA of 3.86 and 37 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched, the 34-year-old has been able to get outs at a decent rate and could wind up in Baltimore's bullpen sooner rather than later.
It's Nittoli's second stint with the Orioles after he made two MLB appearances for Baltimore last season before being designated for assignment despite his four scoreless innings. He wound up with the New York Mets, but elected free agency after struggling in Triple-A Syracuse.
With a total of 15 MLB appearances, it's a small sample size for Nittoli, however the numbers are actually fairly solid. He owns a 2.41 ERA and 1.071 WHIP during those showings.
The minor league numbers are decent as well and a much larger body of work. He's made 248 appearances across nine seasons and has an ERA of 4.35 and WHIP of 1.254 across every level, but largely Triple-A in the last five years or so.
Whether or not Nittoli can work his way back into the Orioles bullpen remains to be seen, though clearly there is some belief from Baltimore that something is there.
