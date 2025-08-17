Orioles superstar called 'most likely' offseason trade candidate
The Baltimore Orioles have some decision to make in this upcoming offseason that will shape the future of the franchise.
Given this team's disappointing 2025 campaign, the Orioles' front office will have to look long and hard at their current roster and assess where they can improve heading into next season. There's no question that this team has come serious young talent. However, several of these talented young standouts didn't produce the sort of seasons that they're capable of.
One example of this is star catcher Adley Rutschman. Heading into the team's August 17 game against the Houston Astros, Rutschman is hitting .228 with a .688 OPS and just 9 home runs on the year. While some of this is owed to the two-time All-Star being sidelined with an oblique strain earlier this year, the mediocre average and OPS still raise eyebrows.
Adley Rutschman Called 'Most Likely' Offseason Trade Candidate
While Rutschman is the face of the Orioles' franchise, it's hard to deny that trading him this offseason could offer the Orioles some clear benefits. And these benefits were conveyed by Kerry Miller in an August 17 article from Bleacher Report that called Rutschman an All-Star that's "Most Likely to Be Traded in 2025-26 Offseason".
"Adley Rutschman felt like the long-term face of this franchise almost immediately upon his arrival in the big leagues in May 2022. Yet, here we are, 39 months later, and the Orioles have failed to sign him (or any of their other young stars) to a long-term extension," Miller wrote.
"This winter feels like the point of no return. After back-to-back seasons nowhere near as proficient as his first two, this is where they could try to buy low and get a big extension done at a price that's reasonable for them. And if they're still miles apart in those negotiations, they might as well just trade him now and clear the path for top prospect Samuel Basallo to become the primary catcher next season. Goodness knows he looks ready with a near 1.000 OPS in Triple-A this year," he continued.
When saying why other teams would want Rutschman, Miller added, "Even 'less proficient' Rutschman would still be pretty darn coveted at a position where Cal Raleigh leading the majors in home runs and Will Smith leading the National League in batting average is very much the exception to the rule. You can almost count on one hand how many catchers have an OPS of .800 or better this season, which Rutschman did in both 2022 and 2023.
"And in advance of what will be his age-28 season, you're certainly hoping he bounces back and delivers his best work yet over the next two years. Probably close to half the league would be calling Baltimore on a daily basis if it puts Rutschman up for sale," he continued.
It will be fascinating to see what the Orioles decide to do with Rutschman this offseason.