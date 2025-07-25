Orioles Slugger Ryan O'Hearn Predicted To Be Dealt Before Trade Deadline
With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching for the Baltimore Orioles, the team is expected to be one of the top sellers with a plethora of veteran talent to move.
The Orioles are likely shocked to see how poorly this season has gone for the franchise after seemingly being on the rise. And because of that, they need to take a step back and have a bit of a reset.
Despite the struggles this campaign, the future is still bright for Baltimore.
They have an excellent young duo in Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson to build around, which can lead them back to great things in 2026.
However, the current task at hand for the front office is an important one. With several talented veterans on expiring contracts, the Orioles maximize the return they get for them.
Adding prospects to help restock the farm system could provide Baltimore with some needed depth in the organization.
Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted that Orioles slugger Ryan O’Hearn will be in a different uniform before the July 31 trade deadline arrives.
“His three-year emergence in Baltimore is culminating in the best offensive season of his career, but he’s also approaching free agency and is not a great qualifying offer candidate.”
Of the potential players who could be dealt by Baltimore at the trade deadline, O’Hearn is likely to be considered the best. The slugger has been a solid member of the team for the last three seasons, and he is fresh off making his first All-Star team.
So far in 2025, he has slashed .281/.375/.452 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI. The 31-year-old is on pace for the best season of his career, which comes as good timing since he's an impending free agent.
While the offensive numbers are quite strong, O’Hearn can also play both first base and right field, making him an appealing option with his ability to play multiple positions.
Getting an All-Star-caliber slugger at the trade deadline doesn’t happen all that often, and contenders would be wise to pursue the talented veteran.
For the Orioles, O’Hearn likely isn’t going to be in their long-term plans with both Coby Mayo and, potentially soon, Samuel Basallo looking for playing time in the Majors.
With that being the case, moving him for a prospect or two would be the wise decision for a player who likely isn’t going to be on the team next year.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.