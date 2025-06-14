Orioles Slugger Suffers Setback in Rehab Assignment, Gets Shut Down
The Baltimore Orioles have had an extremely poor start to the season, and injuries have contributed to those struggles in a major way.
To begin the year, the Orioles had numerous key players start on the injured list.
Not getting any positive momentum has seemingly ended Baltimore’s campaign before it even started. Furthermore, while injuries have been a storyline, some of their offseason decisions didn’t pan out well, either.
The Orioles finally spent some money over the winter, but most of the additions haven’t lived up to expectations.
Tyler O’Neill is at the top of that list, and after trying to work his way back from the injured list, he's going to miss more time after he was shutdown and returned from his rehab assignment.
O’Neill was signed to replace the production of Anthony Santander, but the slugger hasn’t been able to do so.
The 29-year-old has some incredible power at the plate as shown by his 31 home runs in 113 games last season, but staying healthy has always been an issue.
O’Neill has only played in 100 or more games twice in his career.
Baltimore signing him to a multi-year deal was risky knowing his injury history, and his inability to stay on the field this season has negatively impacted the team.
O'Neill has only played in 24 MLB contests this year and is heading toward another campaign of fewer than 100 games played.
The offense overall has been a disappointment, and one of their top offseason signings missing so much time has contributed to that.
