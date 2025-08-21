Ex-Orioles outfielder calls attention to team's lack of leadership
On July 31, the Baltimore Orioles traded veteran centerfielder Cedric Mullins to the New York Mets in exchange for right-handed pitching prospects Raimon Gomez, Anthony Nunez, and Chandler Marsh.
This didn't necessarily come as a surprise. The Orioles were clearly going to be sellers at the deadline, and Mullins seemed like a piece they were most willing to part ways with because he's set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season ends.
Still, Orioles fans weren't stoked to see Mullins go, if only because he had been a key piece in Baltimore's regular season success over the previous two seasons.
Cedric Mullins Speaks on Leadership in the Orioles' Clubhouse
Orioles outfielder Jordan Westburg alluded to Baltimore's front office needing to add veteran leadership this offseason during a recent interview, which has sparked a lot of discussion about the current leaders within the Orioles' locker room.
Mullins did an August 20 interview with Danielle Allentuck of The Baltimore Banner, where he reflected on his time with the Orioles and addressed the team's leadership.
When asked what the front office should have done to improve the roster after the Orioles' brutal start to the season, Mullins said, “I don’t know if that’s necessarily something I can answer. It just didn’t work out — that’s kind of the nature of the game in that sense. Very talented group and I see it happen amongst other sports, really good group of guys can’t quite put it together when they need to.”
Allentuck also noted in the article that Mullins said the Orioles were in need of a veteran leader this season, which he felt like he was forced into doing before he was ready.
“I think guys naturally step into those roles just depending on where you are with the team, with the organization,” Mullins said of a team's leadership. “Some guys take the challenge. It’s not easy to hold everyone accountable inside the clubhouse, it’s not easy to build guys up that might not be in the right space mentally; it’s not easy to just take charge in all aspects and on top of staying on top of your game as well.”
It's clear as day that the Orioles have a solid core of young, promising players. But if the front office doesn't complement this young core with veteran leaders this offseason, the 2026 campaign could end up being a disappointment like 2025.
Then again, that young core will need to blossom into leaders at some point. And there's no better time than the present.