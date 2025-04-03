Orioles Star Gunnar Henderson Expected To Rejoin Lineup Thursday Against Red Sox
After what has been an up and down start to the season for the Baltimore Orioles in which their three losses have seen a total of just three runs, the offense is set to get a massive boost Thursday.
As first reported on Wednesday night by Steve Melewski of MASN, Henderson left Norfolk following a rehab assignment and was en route to Baltimore with the plan being for him to rejoin the lineup for the rubber match against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon.
Henderson has been out from game action since the end of February after suffering an intercostal strain while jumping for a line drive during a spring training. Originally, the team said he was removed from the contest simply as a precaution, though it became clear quickly it was a bit more serious than that.
Returning to baseball activities in the middle of March, there simply was not enough runway for Henderson to ramp up in time for Opening Day, though the Orioles will be thrilled with the fact that he appears set to have only missed six games.
Following a disastrous 2024 season in the injury department, and a tough start to the 2025 campaign with Colton Cowser, Grayson Rodriguez and Andrew Kittredge set to miss real time, getting Henderson back quickly is huge.
Baltimore was shut out 3-0 with just four hits against the Red Sox on Wednesday after winning the first game on Monday, and they will now look to win a key series against a team they will likely be battling with all year.
Getting Henderson back on the field and in the lineup should provide a massive enhancement to both the lineup and defense.