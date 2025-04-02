Orioles Shortstop Ready for Strong Return After Rehab Assignment
The Baltimore Orioles are currently 3-2 after their 8-5 win against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.
While they're looking solid, particularly with their star slugger Adley Rutschman on board, the Orioles could use some more help when taking into account the injuries that they've been encountering.
Fortunately for them, their infielder Gunnar Henderson is expected to make his return to Baltimore on Thursday.
After Henderson suffered a right intercostal strain which ultimately placed him on the IL alongside other players including Andrew Kittredge, Grayson Rodriguez and Colton Cowser who will be out for several weeks.
With Henderson planning to make his 2025 debut on Thursday, Baltimore seems to be in good hands.
While on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, he hit his first home run of the season. During his Tuesday matchup, he hit his second home run — he's looking strong and ready to take the big stage.
"Oh yeah. We got like one of the best players in the world coming back," said Ryan O'Hearn, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. "So that's a good thing."
With Triple-A Norfolk this season, Henderson has played in three games and has been performing well above the standard.
In 2024, he slashed a .281/.364/.529 and hit a total of 37 home runs with 192 RBIs. The hope is that he will come back to the Orioles ready to hit the ground running.
Although missing five games wasn't ideal for Henderson or his Baltimore teammates, taking a step back allowed him time to heal and rebuild in order to produce results on the field.
While he will need to remain mindful of his injury, it looks as though he's feeling healthy and ready to bounce back.
"He looked really good. He took some really good swings," said outfielder Dylan Carlson, as reported by Rill. "Obviously, a special talent. You get that guy some reps, get him out there, he's going to do some pretty cool things."
The season is still quite young and the Orioles are missing a bulk of their talent who remain on the IL, but Henderson's return should help the team get where they need to be in terms of success.
Baltimore's next matchup will take place on Thursday afternoon against the Red Sox which is when Henderson is expected to make his 2025 campaign debut. His return will certainly support the Orioles' lineup.