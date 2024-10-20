Orioles Star Outfield Prospect Surprisingly Seen As Candidate For Position Change
Things have already gotten underway for the Baltimore Orioles this offseason.
While the majority of attention was placed on what might happen to their roster because of the impending free agents, it's been organizational changes that have garnered the headlines regarding the Orioles so far.
Not only has it been revealed that three coaches won't be back and another took a job with a different franchise, but Baltimore is also reshaping their advance scouting and strategy department.
Mike Elias and Brandon Hyde will have their hands full putting the pieces in place that vaults this roster into championship contention for years to come, and that's even before free agency gets underway.
Right now, it's not expected that either Corbin Burnes or Anthony Santander will be back in 2025, so the front office has to figure out a way to replace the departing production in their rotation and outfield those two will leave behind.
An internal candidate to replace their star slugger in right field is star prospect Heston Kjerstad.
The 25-year-old has raked during his minor league career, so it's only natural he's seen as someone who could take the place of Santander and hopefully limit the damage caused from him not being on the roster.
However, Jon Meoli of Baltimore Banner thinks Kjerstad is actually someone who could change positions and be used at first base in 2025, something that was not on the radar previously.
"Although Kjerstad has been tapped as a potential stand-in for Santander should the Orioles not bring their All-Star slugger back, and indeed played more outfield than first base in the minors this year, it feels as if he could have a similar role to O'Hearn's in 2025 without the Orioles missing a beat," he writes.
That is quite the statement.
Kjerstad has yet to even play first base in the Majors, getting 23 games across the outfield and 18 at designated hitter, but he did play there 46 times in the minors.
The reason for this could result in the Orioles' decision to not bring back Ryan O'Hearn on his $8 million club option.
Their star prospect would give them some left-handed pop at first base and also allow Baltimore to save that money and go after an outfielder in the free agency market.
This development is certainly interesting, and while the organization has not mentioned a position change for Kjerstad yet, this will certainly be something to keep an eye on.