Orioles' starter trending toward making season debut Tuesday
The Baltimore Orioles' starting rotation has been very inconsistent this season. While the unit was one of the worst in baseball early on in 2025, it has bounced back since the trade deadline and has created some newfound optimism heading into 2026.
And now, it appears Baltimore will be welcoming another key starter back to their rotation later in the week. Interim manager Tony Mansolino stated that right-hander Kyle Bradish, who has not pitched in the majors since June 14, 2024, following Tommy John surgery, is trending toward making his season debut Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox.
The 28-year-old most recently pitched on Wednesday, as part of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk. He threw 89 pitches over 4.2 innings while giving up three runs, striking out three, and walking two. Bradish has pitched 22 innings those six starts, sporting a 4.91 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, while striking out 25 hitters and walking eight.
What Bradish's Return Means for Baltimore
While he probably won't return to his ace-like form immediately, Bradish's return is certainly a welcome sight. With Brandon Young recently hitting the injured list due to a hamstring strain, the return of Bradish will not only generate excitement and hope, but also provide stability.
Trevor Rogers has been a revelation with Baltimore, but the rotation has been stretched thin overall as injuries and inconsistencies have plagued it all year.
Before undergoing Tommy John, Bradish had emerged as one of the American League's most effective starters. In 2023, he posted a 2.83 ERA across 30 starts, finished fourth in Cy Young voting, and gave Baltimore a legitimate ace. He carried that dominance into the start of 2024, carrying an impressive 2.75 ERA through eight starts before his elbow injury ended his season.
Even if he needs time to shake off rust, simply having Bradish back relieves pressure off of Rogers, Tomoyuki Sugano, and Dean Kremer, who have all impressed in recent weeks.
Looking beyond this season as the playoffs are unlikely, Bradish's health is one of the biggest factors in Baltimore's long-term outlook. With Sugano and Zach Eflin both set to be free agents at season's end, the Orioles need a cost-controlled, frontline starter to anchor the staff in addition to being aggressive during free agency for a marquee starter.
If Bradish can regain his pre-injury form, he can become that cornerstone ace, giving Baltimore stability in their rotation and possibly leading them back into contention for 2026.
The Orioles' 2025 season has been full of disappointments and setbacks, but Bradish's return is a cause of optimism. His comeback won't solve every issue, but it's a much needed step toward reshaping a rotation that needs to improve to make noise next season.