Orioles' Coby Mayo avoids serious injury after hit by pitch scare
The injury bug hasn't been kind to the Baltimore Orioles lately, and the team had another scare Friday when first baseman Coby Mayo was struck on the right hand by a 97 MPH fastball from Houston Astros reliever Bryan Abreu in the ninth inning. The 23-year-old stayed in the game despite being in visible pain during Baltimore's 10-7 loss.
While there wasn't much initial concern from interim manager Tony Mansolino following the game, Mayo still underwent precautionary X-rays. Fortunately for Mayo and the Orioles, those X-rays on his right hand came back negative for a fracture.
Mayo finished the night 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, continuing what has been a frustrating season at the plate. Through 54 games, the first baseman has barely hit above the Mendoza Line at .201, and sports a disappointing .280 OBP and .348 SLG.
Baltimore's Struggles At First Base
First base production for Baltimore has not gone as the team expected heading into 2025. Ryan Mountcastle has been limited to 64 games due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, only recently returning on August 8. Meanwhile, first baseman Ryan O'Hearn was a 2025 All-Star with Baltimore before being traded along with Ramón Laureano to the San Diego Padres.
Mayo, a top-10 organizational prospect since 2022, has yet to find his footing in the majors. In 205 career at-bats, he owns a .180/.263/.298 line with five home runs and 19 RBIs. Despite getting the bulk of reps since O'Hearn's departure, his future at first base remains uncertain.
That uncertainty has only grown with the long awaited arrival and contract extension of top prospect Samuel Basallo, who can also play first base.
In response to Basallo's extension, trade rumors have swirled surrounding Adley Rutschman, giving the Orioles the pressing question of how to handle the playing time between Rutschman and Basallo beyond 2025.
While no one knows what the Orioles will decide right now regarding that matter, a backstop tandem of Rutschman and Basallo would immediately become one of the game's best. Rutschman is under team contract through 2027, and the former No. 1 prospect in baseball certainly still has value despite a disappointing 2025 season.
If Baltimore keeps both Rutschman and Basallo and opts for a catcher-by-committee approach, Basallo could see increased exposure at first base. That scenario could limit Mayo's opportunities for playing time unless he establishes himself soon.