Orioles Starting Pitcher Projected To Make All-Star Team as Rookie
With the regular season underway for the Baltimore Orioles, concerns about the starting rotation are only starting to grow.
It has not been an ideal start to the year for the Orioles. With some key players on the injured list, the team knew that the first few weeks might be a struggle until they get to full strength.
However, the franchise was certainly well aware that the starting rotation might be a question mark even if everyone was healthy.
Unfortunately, that is not the case with the talented young right-hander Grayson Rodriguez on the injured list to begin the year.
The right-hander has the ability to be a very good pitcher in the league, but he must stay healthy. So far in his career, that has been an issue.
Furthermore, one of their free agent signs to replace Corbin Burnes didn’t fare all that well in his first start. Veteran Charlie Morton had a tough debut with Baltimore, only raising concerns about the starting rotation. Furthermore, Dean Kremer also struggled despite picking up a win.
While the season is extremely early on, poor performances from a unit that was heavily scrutinized during the winter aren’t going to help ease concerns.
Even though one of their top free agent signings didn’t have a great debut, the offense of the Orioles looks really strong, and the unit has the ability to carry them this year.
However, it would be nice to see one of the pitchers on the staff emerge as a star, and perhaps it won’t be a likely choice.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about one bold prediction for each team in the MLB. For the Orioles, the prediction was that Tomoyuki Sugano would make the All-Star team.
“The 35-year-old threw the ball extremely well during spring training, and he could find plenty of early success attacking a league of hitters that has either never faced him or only gotten a brief glimpse of him in the World Baseball Classic," he wrote.
Considering the amount of concern there is surrounding the starting rotation, Sugano being an All-Star would certainly help with that.
Since the veteran right-hander has never pitched in the Majors, teams very well might struggle with him until more tape comes out. Furthermore, since he is experienced, he should be able to adjust as needed throughout the year.
After losing their ace in free agency, Baltimore is seeking a new ace to emerge for the staff. While many believed that it would be either Zach Eflin or Rodriguez who would take the reins atop the staff, perhaps it ends up being Sugano.
If the 35-year-old becomes an All-Star in 2025, it will go down as one of the best signings of the offseason by the Orioles.