Orioles Suffer Another Catcher Injury As Gary Sanchez Undergoes X-Rays
The season-long theme of injuries for the Baltimore Orioles continued on Tuesday night.
After weeks of seeing their catchers get battered -- Adley Rutschman, Maverick Handley and now Chadwick Tromp are all on the injured list -- Opening Day backup Gary Sanchez could be moving towards a similar fate.
More News: Five Baltimore Orioles Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The slugging veteran underwent X-rays on his finger after he was removed from Tuesday's contest following getting hit by a pitch in the eighth inning.
The good news is the Orioles don't seem overly worried that Sanchez will have to mix extended time.
"... the concern level's real low right now," interim manager Tony Mansolino said after the game, per Roch Kubatko of MASN, even saying "we think so" when he was asked if Sanchez is OK.
While that is good news if the X-rays indeed come back negative, Baltimore is expected to sit Sanchez for Wednesday's rubber match against the Texas Rangers, something that doesn't necessarily bode well for their chances to win this important game.
More News: Orioles Starting Pitcher Suffers Setback During Rehab Stint
Since coming back from the injured list on June 14, the 11-year veteran has been the most explosive player in the lineup for the Orioles, slashing .353/.411/.686 with five homers, 20 RBI and a wRC+ of 209.
Not having him available would hurt, especially when facing a stout pitching staff like the Rangers.
More News: Orioles Potential Trade Chip This Summer Named Team MVP in First Half
Nothing is official just yet, but fellow veteran Jacob Stallings would get the call behind the plate if they do sit Sanchez.
Stallings was signed to a minor league deal on June 24 and quickly was called up on July 1 once Tromp was placed on the injured list.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.