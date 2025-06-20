Orioles Top Prospect Pushing for Promotion Amid Recent Hot Streak
It has been an extremely disappointing season for the Baltimore Orioles, and after recently blowing an eight-run lead to the Tampa Bay Rays, it’s hard to imagine this team making the playoffs in 2025.
Over the past several years, the Orioles have been built mostly from within with a great farm system of talent.
With the team seemingly having an American League Rookie of the Year candidate every campaign, it was a true testament to how they have drafted and developed players.
More News: New Details Emerge About Jet Ski Crash That Caused Death of Orioles Minor Leaguer
While there are a lot of things wrong with the team currently, the once highly praised young core of Baltimore has lost a little bit of their shine. In the lineup, there is plenty of talent from top to bottom, but the unit has largely underachieved this season.
As the team likely heads toward being a seller, they should be trying to get some of their young talent some reps in the Majors.
Contributors from MLB.com recently wrote about the Orioles' top prospect Samuel Basallo being ready to get a chance in the Majors.
More News: Strong Performances From Offseason Acquisitions Have Powered Orioles' Resurgence
“In his first 10 games this month, he’s slashed .375/.444/.875 with six homers and he’s now second in the International League in home runs. The Orioles are ninth in the AL in OPS and 11th in runs scored and Basallo looks ready to help,” the contributors wrote.
With Baltimore's lineup mostly struggling this year, bringing up Basallo could be a nice spark and create some optimism going into the 2026 campaign.
Even though the catcher spot appeared to be set for years with Adley Rutschman behind the plate, he has been one of the reasons why the team has struggled. This season, Rutschman has slashed .231/.321/.378 with eight home runs and 20 RBI in 67 games played.
More News: Orioles Recall Trevor Rogers, Will Start Wednesday Against Rays
The All-Star catcher is heading toward his second straight poor campaign, which should be a major reason to be concerned for the Orioles.
While Basallo completely replacing Rutschman seems unlikely, he can also play first base as well, creating another avenue to get at-bats.
When the time does come to call him up, it will be very important to get him in the lineup every day.
More playing time could become available for a player like Basallo in the Majors if Baltimore does end up being sellers at the trade deadline. They have a couple of veterans who they could look to move, which would free up some more playing time for young players.
With Basallo crushing it, it feels like a promotion in 2025 is becoming increasingly likely.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.