Insider details disappointing Samuel Basallo assessment
Baltimore Orioles fans are still buzzing about the eight-year, $67 million contract extension that promising young catcher Samuel Basallo signed last week. And fans certainly have good reason to be excited about the two sides agreeing to this deal.
Not only is this extension extremely team-friendly, given the sort of star-caliber Basallo could blossom into across the next eight seasons, but the Orioles have had a difficult time getting their other young, promising players (such as Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday)to commit to the team long-term.
Another example of this is with franchise face Adley Rutschman, who still hasn't agreed to an extension with Baltimore. And as a result of Basallo now being locked down (and the two playing the same position), Rutschman now seems like a clear trade candidate this offseason.
However, just because both Basallo and Rutschman play catcher right now doesn't necessarily mean that one of them needs to get traded. They could split time or one of them could move to another position entirely.
And according to a comment MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shared during an August 24 episode of Foul Territory, this might be for the best with Basallo.
Samuel Basallo Receives Mediocre Defensive Assessment
When speaking about the Basallo contract extension, Rosenthal said on the show, "Adley Rutschman, I'm not so sure you want to give him an extension at this point. You want to see more... So, encouraging for the Orioles, no doubt. They still have a lot of work to do. You can watch them now, and see the position player lineup they're putting on the field, it's encouraging.
"Basallo, I don't know if he's going to last behind the plate. I'm not hearing good things from scouts on what they're seeing from him at catcher," Rosenthal continued. "But, at the very least, first base, DH, slugger, you can do a lot worse."
This is not the first time that Basallo's defense has come into question, as an exchange between him and Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer during Baltimore's August 23 game went viral because of how Kremer clearly looked to be frustrated with Basallo behind the plate.
It looked like the battery mates got crossed up at the end of the third inning. While the pitch ended in a strikeout, Basallo and Kremer both looked dumbfounded once the pitch was made (and caught) and had a seemingly tense conversation about it while walking into the dugout.
The good news is that there's still plenty of time for Basallo to develop as a catcher, given that he's just 21 years old. And he can always change positions in case that development doesn't occur.