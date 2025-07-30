Orioles veteran generating plenty of trade interest ahead of deadline
The Baltimore Orioles are certainly the biggest surprise sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year.
They entered the campaign with legitimate aspirations to be contenders in the American League, possessing a lineup loaded with young talent that was expected to help carry a team whose pitching was suspect. Unfortunately, the team fell woefully short of expectations, which has the front office already selling players to restock the farm system.
Thus far, the Orioles have traded three relief pitchers: Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays, Gregory Soto to the New York Mets, and Seranthony Dominguez to the Toronto Blue Jays. Who could be the next player on the move?
Keep an eye on veteran starting pitcher Charlie Morton, who has gone from arguably the worst offseason signing to a productive player for the Orioles over the last few weeks. The improvements after a brutal start by the 41-year-old have made him one of the most sought-after pitchers on the market, with just one day until the deadline.
Baltimore should have no issues extracting some value and finding a new home for Morton, who is drawing trade interest from six teams, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He has reported that the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, and Tampa Bay Rays have all expressed significant interest in the veteran right-hander.
It would be a reunion for Morton if he were dealt to the Astros or Rays, spending time with each franchise previously in his career.
Since being reinserted into the starting rotation permanently on May 26, Morton has made 11 starts, with the Orioles going 9-2 in those contests. He has a strong 3.88 ERA across 60.1 innings with 61 strikeouts, which is a massive improvement after going 0-6 with a ghastly 10.36 ERA in his first six starts of the season. The 41-year-old has since lowered his ERA to a still-inflated but far more respectable 5.42 mark.
Morton's overall stats this year may not be impressive because of the abysmal start he got off to, but his recent form would help several contenders at the back end of their rotations.