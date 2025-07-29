Orioles deal reliever to division rivals ahead of Thursday's trade deadline
Nothing like a good business deal being made between games of a double-header. The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays struck a trade that will provide the Jays with some much-needed bullpen depth for the rest of the season.
As first reported by Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, the Orioles have dealt reliever Seranthony Dominguez to the Jays for pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown. The two teams met earlier in the day, resulting in a 16-4 Baltimore victory. They will meet again at 6:35 PM EST for the third game of their four-game set at Camden Yards.
Dominguez last suited up for the O’s on July 27th against the Colorado Rockies, tossing a scoreless inning in relief. For the season, Dominguez has compiled a 3.24 ERA and 1.34 WHIP, with a 2-3 record and a pair of saves. The seven-year MLB veteran played the first five years of his career in Philadelphia, where he gained experience as a high-leverage arm with some time as a closer; he was traded to the Orioles at the deadline last season (along with Cristian Pache) in exchange for Austin Hays.
With a 49-58 record, the O’s find themselves 7.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot, making them clear sellers at this year’s deadline. Baltimore is also expected to part ways with veterans like Charlie Morton and Ryan O’Hearn, who are garnering plenty of trade interest. Last Friday, the Orioles traded reliever Gregory Soto to the New York Mets for minor league pitchers Wellington Aracena and Cameron Foster.
The Orioles will welcome Jays’ prospect Juaron Watts-Brown back in the deal. Watts-Brown is currently pitching for Toronto’s minor league affiliate in Vancouver, BC. He was a third-round selection in the 2023 June Amateur MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University and is currently the tenth-ranked prospect in the Jays’ system, according to MLB.com.
Watts-Brown comes equipped with a low-80s slider and a high-70s curveball, which are effective strikeout pitches. But his low-90s fastball leaves something to be desired, and he had a fairly high walk rate in the minors. Through eight games with the Vancouver Canadians, Watts-Brown has a 0-3 record, with a 3.62 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.