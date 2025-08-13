Orioles young star reminding everyone of incredible talent
A lot of factors contributed to the Baltimore Orioles getting off to an abysmally slow start, digging a hole that proved too deep to climb out of and making them the most disappointing team in baseball this year.
Much of the blame was placed on the pitching staff, which cannot go unnoticed, hampered by injury and ineffectiveness. But a lineup that was expected to carry the load and buoy the team’s success didn’t produce much in the early going either.
One of the big reasons for the offensive inconsistencies early on was the performance of shortstop Gunnar Henderson, whose start to the 2025 regular season was delayed slightly because of injury. He didn’t debut until April 4, missing the end of spring training and not having a rehab assignment to knock off the rust and ramp things back up.
This certainly showed with his performance on the field, as Henderson didn’t get his batting average over the Mendoza line until April 13 when he went 3-for-5 against the Toronto Blue Jays. He didn't hit his first home run of the season until April 17 and his stats to begin the year were underwhelming, especially for his standard.
On May 3, he went 3-for-4 in a game against the Kansas City Royals to push his average to .250, marking the first time he had hit that plateau since his first game of the year. His batting average has not dipped below that mark since, looking more and more like the dominant player he has resembled throughout his short major league career.
Gunnar Henderson has been on fire for Orioles
Henderson’s performance really started to pick up once June rolled around. He has been one of the most productive players in the sport over the last two months, as shared by Zach Bollinger of the Ryan Ripken Show.
In his X post on August 10, Bollinger listed the league leaders in win probability added (WPA) since June 1; atop that list is none other than Henderson with 2.66, ahead of New York Mets star right fielder Juan Soto, who was at 2.22.
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo are the only other players who have a win probability of at least 2.0 added since June 1.
Since that point, Henderson has a slash line of .312/.389/.500 in 62 games and 247 plate appearances. He has gotten the job done in every facet offensively, hitting seven home runs, 16 doubles and two triples with 35 RBI and 10 stolen bases.
That includes an elite walk rate of 10.1%, and a steadily lowering strikeout rate of 17.8%, with the 24-year-old seeing the ball incredibly well and taking his strike zone recognition to another level.
Anyone who may have forgotten about him being one of the best young players in baseball have quickly been reminded of the impact he is capable of having. As long as he is healthy, Baltimore has a bona fide superstar to build their lineup around.