Orioles young star reminding everyone of incredible talent

MLB Leaders in Win Probability Added since June 1st:



1. Gunnar Henderson- 2.66

2. Juan Soto- 2.22

3. Shohei Ohtani- 2.10

4. Geraldo Perdomo- 2.06

5. George Springer- 1.98



Gunnar has once again been one of the best players in baseball the past 2 months.

