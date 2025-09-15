Inside The Orioles

Possible managerial candidates for the Baltimore Orioles

Here are some potential managerial candidates for the Baltimore Orioles in 2026.

Pat Ragazzo

Aug 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino (36) looks on from the dugout during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino (36) looks on from the dugout during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles are in need of a permanent manager after firing Brandon Hyde back in May.

Since Tony Mansolino took over managerial duties on the interim tag, Baltimore has played much better going 54-52 following their disappointing start under Hyde.

While a case can be made for the Orioles to keep Mansolino on as their manager in 2026, which they very well may still do, president of baseball operations Mike Elias will likely conduct a thorough interview process with plenty of outside candidates.

If this indeed proves to be the case, here are a few names that make sense to take over the skipper's chair in Baltimore.

Brad Ausmus

New York Yankees, Brad Ausmus
Apr 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus (68) participates in bating and infield practice before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus is someone who the Orioles may consider as their next manager in the offseason given his experience.

For the last two seasons, Ausmus has served as Aaron Boone's bench coach in the Bronx. But the 56-year-old has five seasons under his belt as a big-league manager with the Detroit Tigers from 2014-2017 and one lone season in 2019 with the Los Angeles Angels. He also played 18-years in the majors as a catcher.

Skip Schumaker

Miami Marlins, Skip Schumaker
Aug 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker (45) walks off the field after a pitching change during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Skip Schumaker should be a hot name this winter in terms of once again being a managerial candidate. I listed Schumaker as a possibility for the Orioles' general manager opening, but it would make a ton of sense for him to return to the dugout instead.

Schumaker is currently an advisor to president of baseball operations Chris Young in the Texas Rangers front office. He also won the National League Manager of the Year Award back in 2023 while skippering the Miami Marlins.

Ryan Flaherty

San Diego Padres, Ryan Flaherty
Aug 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; \San Diego Padres quality control coach Ryan Flaherty (84) during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Old friend Ryan Flaherty, who played for the Orioles as a utility infielder from 2012-2017, is an individual who should draw some managerial interest this offseason.

In addition to his eight seasons playing in the major leagues, Flaherty was the bench coach for the San Diego Padres in 2023 after serving on their staff for three seasons. He has spent the past two campaigns as the Chicago Cubs bench coach under Craig Counsell as well.

George Lombard Sr.

Detroit Tigers, George Lombard Sr.
Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard (26) in the dugout during the first inning between Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard Sr. is a name that is expected to receive managerial interviews this winter.

Lombard has been the Tigers' bench coach since the 2021 season. Prior to joining Detroit, Lombard was the Los Angeles Dodgers' first base coach when they won the World Series in the shortened 2020 season. He is also the father of Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News