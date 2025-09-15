Possible managerial candidates for the Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles are in need of a permanent manager after firing Brandon Hyde back in May.
Since Tony Mansolino took over managerial duties on the interim tag, Baltimore has played much better going 54-52 following their disappointing start under Hyde.
While a case can be made for the Orioles to keep Mansolino on as their manager in 2026, which they very well may still do, president of baseball operations Mike Elias will likely conduct a thorough interview process with plenty of outside candidates.
If this indeed proves to be the case, here are a few names that make sense to take over the skipper's chair in Baltimore.
Brad Ausmus
New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus is someone who the Orioles may consider as their next manager in the offseason given his experience.
For the last two seasons, Ausmus has served as Aaron Boone's bench coach in the Bronx. But the 56-year-old has five seasons under his belt as a big-league manager with the Detroit Tigers from 2014-2017 and one lone season in 2019 with the Los Angeles Angels. He also played 18-years in the majors as a catcher.
Skip Schumaker
Skip Schumaker should be a hot name this winter in terms of once again being a managerial candidate. I listed Schumaker as a possibility for the Orioles' general manager opening, but it would make a ton of sense for him to return to the dugout instead.
Schumaker is currently an advisor to president of baseball operations Chris Young in the Texas Rangers front office. He also won the National League Manager of the Year Award back in 2023 while skippering the Miami Marlins.
Ryan Flaherty
Old friend Ryan Flaherty, who played for the Orioles as a utility infielder from 2012-2017, is an individual who should draw some managerial interest this offseason.
In addition to his eight seasons playing in the major leagues, Flaherty was the bench coach for the San Diego Padres in 2023 after serving on their staff for three seasons. He has spent the past two campaigns as the Chicago Cubs bench coach under Craig Counsell as well.
George Lombard Sr.
Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard Sr. is a name that is expected to receive managerial interviews this winter.
Lombard has been the Tigers' bench coach since the 2021 season. Prior to joining Detroit, Lombard was the Los Angeles Dodgers' first base coach when they won the World Series in the shortened 2020 season. He is also the father of Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr.