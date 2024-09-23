Potential Corbin Burnes Replacement for Baltimore Orioles Named Top 25 Free Agent
The Baltimore Orioles pitching staff hasn't been healthy all year, giving the front office a clear area to fix in the offseason.
With the possibility of losing Corbin Burnes, the need for a few arms becomes even more significant.
If they lose Burnes, there has to be a move the Orioles make to replace him.
Take away the needed depth, losing their ace would be the worst possible outcome for this ball club.
That's not to say that other guys in the rotation can't become that type of pitcher day, but when Baltimore signed Burnes, the hope was for him to be their ace for the foreseeable future.
However, a long-term ace comes at a big price, especially one of Burnes' caliber. There's a reason why insiders believe he could land a deal around $250 to $300 million.
In the event that the Orioles lose him, where could they turn?
Perhaps a trade for Garrett Crochet makes sense, but that'd gut their farm system. Crochet has also said he wants to be paid, and while they wouldn't theoretically have to pay him just yet, that could become a sticky situation.
If Baltimore isn't comfortable taking that risk, could they go after someone like Shane Bieber?
Bieber was one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball when he was healthy in recent seasons.
He'd have to prove he'd be the same arm he once was, which would bring worries if he was the only move they made to replace Burnes.
However, if he comes back strong, he could be the ideal replacement at a much cheaper price.
His free agency is interesting because he underwent Tommy John surgery earlier in the campaign.
Despite that, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report still believes he's a top 25 free agent on the market.
"After showing diminished velocity in 2023, Bieber came out firing during spring training, and he was lights out in his first two starts of the regular season before he was sidelined with an elbow issue. That ultimately led to Tommy John surgery on April 12, and he is now on the recovery trail. He could be a prime candidate for a qualifying offer, or a back-loaded, two-year deal that allows him a runway to rebuild his value."
The former Cy Young Award winner hasn't pitched a normal workload since 2022, when he threw 200.0 innings.
That year, he posted a 2.88 ERA and struck out 198 hitters, which are very serviceable numbers for what the Orioles need.