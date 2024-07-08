Proposed Baltimore Orioles Trade Would Land Perfect Addition for Favorable Package
If the Baltimore Orioles have one area to improve over the next few weeks before the trade deadline, it'll be on the mound.
After losing three starting pitchers during the season and closer Felix Bautista last year, the Orioles could improve their pitching staff as a whole.
Landing a starting pitcher or two is all but guaranteed, but adding a bullpen arm, especially a closer, should be, too.
Baltimore would do just that in a proposed trade from Zach Pressnell of FanSided. Pressnell proposed a one-for-one trade that would send Alex Pham to the Texas Rangers for Kirby Yates.
"The Orioles could use bullpen help as bad as anything. Their typical closer, Felix Bautista, sits on the IL after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. That leaves Craig Kimbrel closing games for them. While Kimbrel has done a good job in the role, adding the Texas Rangers closer, Kirby Yates, would give them the extra high leverage arm that could make the difference in October...
"The 24-year-old has five average or above-average offerings, making him a good threat to stick as a starter. If he can develop one or two of these pitches into a true out pitch, he would find himself much more successful as he works his way up the minor leagues."
Yates has been an under-the-radar closer during the 2024 campaign, proving to be one of the top arms in Major League Baseball. If it weren't for a few injuries he dealt with, there's a good chance that Yates would be viewed as one of the best in the league, given his dominance when healthy.
Prior to his injuries, the right-hander posted 2.14 ERA and 1.19 ERA seasons in back-to-back campaigns.
He's had some struggles since, but his 0.86 ERA and 0.86 WHIP indicate that he might be back and better than ever.
Perhaps more important than anything for this young Orioles squad, the 37-year-old has been in pressure situations before in October. While Baltimore doesn't seem to fold under pressure, as evidenced by their ability to fight back in the American League East, adding a pitcher with experience is never a bad idea.
If all it's going to take is a fringe top 30 player in the system, it seems like a no-brainer to get a deal done.
Pham has talent, posting a 2.57 ERA a year ago between A+ and AA, but has a 5.85 ERA in AA this season.