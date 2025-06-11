Proposed Orioles Trade Sends Flamethrowing All-Star Closer To Dodgers
The Baltimore Orioles have not had the season they had hoped for, and that could now mean they must sell at this year's deadline.
Though they have actually been playing a bit better as of late, the Orioles have a long ways to go before they should be considered Wild Card contenders.
If Baltimore does indeed end up selling, they could be moving one of the best reliever talents made available.
Felix Bautista hasn't looked exactly the same since returning from Tommy John surgery, but he has had flashes. The potential and value he holds should be able to bring in a good return.
A deal centered around Bautista could look like this; the Orioles ship the reliever to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a prospect package including infielder Alex Freeland and right-handed pitcher Patrick Copen.
That is a fringe top-50 prospect and an intriguing bullpen arm, which is a fair price to ask for one of the most intimidating closers in baseball with two years of control and a $2 million price tag this season.
Bautista has a 3.32 ERA in his first year back from injury and most of that is from a poor stretch that he had back in May.
He has a 1.29 ERA in the seven games following and had a 1.64 ERA in the 11 games before. A four-game stretch with five earned runs in 3.2 innings of work will be hard for any reliever to come back from for a while on the stat sheet.
Overall, though, this year should be viewed as a success.
He has switched from a four-seamer to a sinker, which has been the biggest adjustment and biggest detriment.
He would fit well with the Dodgers bullpen that could use another impact right-hander with Evan Phillips now lost to Tommy John surgery.
It would certainly hurt for Baltimore to say goodbye to such an entertaining and skillful talent, but the package of Freeland and Copen would help.
Freeland is Los Angeles' No. 4 prospect and No. 45 in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
The former third-round pick is nearly MLB ready and can play at either left-side infield spot. He has 20/20 potential at the plate and has slashed .269/.384/.437 with seven home runs and 12 stolen bases.
Copen was a seventh-round pick back in 2023 and has looked promising to start his pro career.
He has a 2.19 ERA over 11 starts. His strikeout numbers are great with 86 in 53.1, but he also has 35 walks in that time. He could be a fun project in the bullpen.
