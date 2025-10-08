Brandon Hyde could join Baltimore Orioles rival
The Baltimore Orioles fired former manager Brandon Hyde on May 17, which was the result of the team starting the 2025 MLB regular season with an abysmal 15-28 record after amassing a combined 192 wins across the past two regular season campaigns.
A change clearly needed to be made, given the team's underperformance to that point. However, some in the baseball community were surprised by how quickly Baltimore's front office was to part ways with Hyde, if only because he had been with the club since 2019 and was less than two years removed from winning the 2023 AL Manager of the Year award.
This decision also surprised Hyde, as he was quoted in a September 7 article by Bob Nightengale of USA Today as saying, “I wasn’t expecting to be let go, I really wasn’t. But we couldn’t have played any worse. We were pretty banged up. Our starting rotation was ranked 30th in baseball. Our offense was 28th. Just everything went wrong."
Hyde later added, “I feel more motivated than ever right now. When something like this happens, a lot of reflecting goes on. I’m proud of what we accomplished with the payroll we were playing against and the success we had. Managing in the AL East definitely prepares you for anything. I’m glad I did that for six-plus years in that division.
“I feel incredibly prepared for whatever comes next," he concluded.
Washington Nationals Viewed as Managerial Fit for Brandon Hyde
Given Hyde's pedigree and track record of success as an MLB manager, it isn't surprising that his name is popping up when it comes to filling some of the vacant managerial positions around the league right now.
And there seems to be a chance Hyde could be taking a new job less than 50 miles away from where he was fired, as The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli asserted in an October 7 article that Hyde might be "attractive" to the Washington Nationals, who fired manager Dave Martinez back in July.
The Nationals (and the Colorado Rockies, who Ghiroli also mentioned as a potential destination for Hyde) would make a lot of sense for him, given the role of played in turning the Orioles from AL East bottom-dwellers to playoff contenders during his time running the team. And since both Colorado and Washington are coming off brutal 2025 campaigns, his experience turning a franchise around could be compelling for them.
Orioles fans still hold Hyde in high regard. And hearing that he would be back to running an MLB roster as soon as next season will surely spark a lot of interest within the fan base.