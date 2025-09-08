Samuel Basallo sends strong message on Baltimore Orioles future
Despite what has been a disappointing 2025 season, Baltimore Orioles fans have got to be feeling pretty good about their future right now.
One reason for this is that the Orioles have been playing good baseball for the past three or so months. While they're still in last place in the AL East and have a 66-77 record as of September 8, they have a 51-49 record in the 100 games they've played since former manager Brandon Hyde was fired in the middle of May.
Wins and losses aside, nobody can deny that Baltimore is stacked with young, promising players, especially when it comes to their hitters. In addition to mainstays like Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, the Orioles also have guys like Jackson Holliday, Samuel Basallo, Dylan Beavers, and Jeremiah Jackson, who could be key pillars in the Orioles' lineup for years to come.
And Orioles fans are more excited about Basallo than anybody else right now, especially after his walk-off home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 5.
Basallo was the Orioles' top prospect a month ago, but has since become a vital member of their big league roster (which stemmed from him signing an eight-year, $67 million contract extension).
Samuel Basallo Gets Honest About Orioles Future
Basallo took a bunted ball off of his right hand during Saturday's game, and ultimately left the contest. However, the good news is that injury isn't anything serious and won't cause Basallo to miss any time.
The 21-year-old spoke with Roch Kubatko of MASN for an article that was published on September 7. And at one point in their conversation, Basallo shared a clear message about what he expects from his club next season.
“Of course, I think as a group we’re gonna be able to make an impact next year,” Basallo said. “As long as we stay healthy and continue to play good baseball the way we’ve been doing now, I think we’re gonna set ourselves up pretty nicely for next year.”
It doesn't necessarily come as a surprise to hear this from Basallo, as one would hope that he's optimistic about the team he just signed an eight-year deal to stay with.
But Basallo and his fan base should be feeling optimistic. With their track record of success across the past two seasons, their solid play in the second half of this year, and the team's talented young roster, all it will take is a few shrewd moves by the front office this offseason to put the Orioles back into playoff position.