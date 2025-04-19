Shocking Statistics Show Just How Poor This Baltimore Orioles Rotation Has Been
Things are not looking good for the Baltimore Orioles right now.
Sitting with an 8-11 record entering play on Saturday, this is a shell of the version they were two years ago when they dominated their opponents and finished with the most wins in the American League.
Questionable decision making and injuries have been the main reasons for this regression.
With Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells already on the injured list, the Orioles opted not to be aggressive when it came to replacing Corbin Burnes, something that is severely backfiring on them with one of the worst rotations in baseball.
This result was always the concern facing Baltimore, especially once Opening Day starter Zach Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez were also added to the injured list that made a weak rotation even weaker.
However, things might be worse for this starting unit than even the staunchest critics imagined.
Those aren't numbers that are seen from World Series contenders, let alone teams that want to win their own division.
It's been a complete mess for the Orioles when it comes to this unit the past few years, having a rotation that wasn't ready for the playoffs in 2023 before making an aggressive trade to acquire a true ace until injuries derailed that plan, and now having a decimated group that already was the weakest version they've had on paper during this run.
Mike Elias has to do something if he wants to salvage this season.
Baltimore won't be viable if this is the same rotation they continue to trot out there, especially when facing a loaded AL East slate of teams in addition to the other high-powered offensive clubs in the American League.
Becoming aggressive ahead of the trade deadline -- and perhaps even before based on what has transpired thus far -- has to be what Elias and the Orioles front office does.
If not, this is going to be a lost year in what should be the building period for the franchise.