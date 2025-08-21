Should Orioles consider moving on from former star slugger?
As the Baltimore Orioles continue in the second half of the season, the team is trying to figure out what the roster will look like going forward in 2026.
While this year has been a massive disappointment, the Orioles are far from being one of the worst teams in baseball; this campaign could just be an outlier for the team. Across the two previous seasons, Baltimore had won the most games in the American League and was a playoff team each year.
A quick turnaround could certainly be expected, and they have been showing some signs that they are better than their record indicates. Unfortunately, injuries played a massive part in their slow start, and the Orioles simply ran out of time to get healthy and make a run.
At the trade deadline, the team wisely moved on from multiple veterans to free up playing time for some of their young prospects. Players like Dylan Beavers, Coby Mayo, and Samuel Basallo getting consistent playing time in the majors will be able to give Baltimore a clear indication of who will be ready for a starting role in 2026.
The talented young core of the Orioles has been talked about for quite some time, but the struggles of one of the key members of that group could result in some change for the organization.
Will Adley Rutschman Be In Long-Term Plans?
Despite being an All-Star catcher and just 27 years old, there has been a quick downturn in the career of Rutschman. Last year, he had a terrible second half of the season, and his numbers were nowhere near what he was able to accomplish in campaigns prior.
This significant drop in production played a major role in the team limping into the playoffs, and those struggles haven't gone away this season either. Overall in 2025, he has slashed .227/.310/.373 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 85 games.
Read More: Adley Rutschman regression called Orioles 'biggest red flag'
While it seemed like he might be breaking out of his funk after a strong month in June, he has since regressed since coming off the injured list. This is a major concern for the franchise, which might have to make a tough decision regarding their former All-Star catcher.
With Basallo in the majors and being regarded as one of the best prospects in baseball, moving on from Rutschman could be on the table. While the team would be selling low, it has been over a year now since he hasn’t been the player he once was.
The rest of the campaign will be extremely important for Rutschman to try to prove himself as a capable catcher once again. If he doesn't, the Orioles might be wise to try to move on.