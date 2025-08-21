Samuel Basallo showcasing elite numbers in this area early in Orioles career
Excitement surrounding the Baltimore Orioles was on the rise this past weekend when it was announced that two of their top prospects would be promoted to make their major league debuts.
With the season down the drain, fans were clamoring to see outfielder Dylan Beavers and catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo brought up for the last few weeks. There was a need at both positions earlier in the season, but the Orioles said they had a plan in place for their top prospects. They stuck to that plan and both are now in the big leagues looking to prove what they can do.
It was a good idea to delay their promotions because of the long-term impact they can have; Baltimore could benefit by getting future draft picks as both are still rookie eligible for 2026. That is more important than calling them up a few days earlier and winning games in July or August of a campaign that isn’t going to result in a trip to the playoffs.
The dynamic duo are immediately making an impact in the early going of their tenures. Beavers has a clearer path to playing time given how much of a mess their outfield situation was. After trading Cedric Mullins to the New York Mets and Ramon Laureano to the San Diego Padres, two spots were opened up.
But finding opportunities for Basallo isn’t as clear-cut. As long as Adley Rutschman is healthy, he is going to receive the lion’s share of playing time behind the plate. First base is where Coby Mayo is getting his reps and veteran Ryan Mountcastle is in the mix there as well. There are going to be at-bats available at designated hitter for the young catcher, too.
Samuel Basallo Producing Eye-Popping Swing Speeds
Interim manager Tony Mansolino revealed the plan for getting Basallo into the lineup early on out of the gate. It will be a mixture of all three positions, with his first base debut coming sometime this week. But if he keeps swinging at the plate in the fashion that he has thus far, he will force his way into the lineup even more.
Despite having only two games of MLB experience under his belt, the 21-year-old is already showcasing one elite talent: he is going to be amongst the hardest swingers in the league. His average bat speed right now is 77.8 mph.
That is an elite number. When Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun shared his post on X, Basallo's average bat speed was 78.1 mph; that ranked as the fourth-fastest in the majors (minimum 20 swings).
That kind of bat speed suggests impressive production is on the horizon. When players surpass the 75 mph threshold, good things usually happen at the plate. Basallo has a fast swing rate, which is over 75 mph, of 62.5% in the early going.
Once he starts finding the barrel more consistently, mixed with his low strikeout rate (just one strikeout in 11 plate appearances), the numbers are really going to start taking off. He is already off to a strong start with a .333/.400/.444 slash line through his first 10 plate appearances. An adjustment to major league pitching will be needed at some point, but he has the skill set to handle that even at his young age.