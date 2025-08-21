Samuel Basallo showcasing elite numbers in this area early in Orioles career

Fastest average bat speed in MLB this season, per Statcast (min. 20 swings):



1. Giancarlo Stanton, 80.7 mph

2. Oneil Cruz, 78.8 mph

3. Junior Caminero, 78.3 mph

4. Samuel Basallo(!), 78.1 mph



Orioles catching prospect is already one of the hardest swingers in the game.