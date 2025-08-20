Inside The Orioles

Adley Rutschman regression called Orioles 'biggest red flag'

Baltimore Orioles star catcher Adley Rutschman's 2025 woes have caused major concern.

Grant Young

Aug 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) walks off the field after being left on base in the ninth inning agains the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) walks off the field after being left on base in the ninth inning agains the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images / Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images
Adley Rutschman cemented himself as one of the top prospects in baseball after his incredible college career at Oregon State University. And this success propelled the Baltimore Orioles to select him with the No. 1 pick of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Rutschman proved that this pick was a wise one, as he quickly ascended through the minor leagues, ultimately making his major league debut for the Orioles on May 21, 2022. Since then, he has been one of baseball's best backstops while being a force in the middle of Baltimore's lineup.

Read more: Orioles manager reveals reason for not starting Samuel Basallo

After amassing an .807 OPS in his rookie campaign, Rutschman posted a .277 average, .809 OPS, and 20 home runs in 2023, when the Orioles finished the regular season with 101 wins. While he regressed some in 2024 (shown through his .709 OPS), Rutschman was still considered one of baseball's best offensive catchers who was merely experiencing a rare down year.

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) rounds the bases on August 8, 2025
Aug 8, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Rutschman's Continued Struggles Create Major Concern

But concern about Rutschman has increased this season, given that his regression has only intensified. Through Baltimore's series against the Boston Red Sox, Rutschman (who was scratched from the Orioles' lineup on Tuesday with abdominal soreness) was hitting .229 with a .683 OPS and just nine home runs.

This isn't good production, even considering that the catcher position isn't known for being heavy on offense. And this seems to be the basis of Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer calling Rutschman out in an August 20 article that listed, "The Biggest Red Flag for Every MLB Team Right Now".

For the Orioles, Rymer wrote their red flag as, "Adley Rutschman isn't their glue anymore".

"This season has put the kibosh on the notion of the Orioles as a rising power in the American League, and one need look no further than Rutschman for a microcosm of their decline. His last 162 games have yielded a .211 average and an 80 wRC+," he continued.

"The 27-year-old won't be a free agent until after 2027, but it's already fair game to wonder about his status as a foundational player in Baltimore. The recently promoted Samuel Basallo is also a catcher, after all, and the O's just drafted two more backstops in July," Rymer concluded.

There's still plenty of time for Rutschman to turn things around not only in his MLB career, but during his time with the Orioles. And a solid final month of the season could bring a lot of optimism for how the superstar backstop might bounce back during the team's 2026 campaign.

