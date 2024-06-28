Six Orioles Stars Advance to Phase Two Voting for All-Star Game
Six Baltimore Orioles advanced from phase one voting of the All-Star Game and are now finalists to be in the Mid-Summer Classic’s starting lineup next month.
The game is set for July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Three Orioles were the leading vote-getters at their respective positions, though those totals don’t carry over into phase two voting. When voting resumes on Sunday, the Orioles will square off with another player at their position for the right to start.
Catcher Adley Rutschman (2,791,952) will go up against the Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (1,429,732). First baseman Ryan Mountcastle (2,296,697) will go up against the Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1,976,645). Shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2,664,120) will go up against the Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (1,417,629).
Three other Orioles finished second in voting at their position, or within the top six in the outfield, to advance.
Third baseman Jordan Westburg (1,483,679) will go up against the Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez (2,336,628) while designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn (1,222,497) will take on the Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (1,582,813).
In the outfielder, Anthony Santander (1,478,034) has the most daunting task of any Baltimore player as he must go up against New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto (3,000,121) for one of the two remaining spots. The other vote pits Cleveland’s Steven Kwan (1,723,074) against Houston’s Kyle Tucker (1,426,948).
There are only two remaining starting spots in the outfield because Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was the leading vote-getter in the AL in phase one and received an automatic starting spot.
Phase two voting starts at noon eastern on Sunday and continues until noon eastern on Wednesday. The ballot is available online and on mobile devices at mlb.com/vote. Fans can only vote once per day.
The winners and the starting lineups will be announced at 7 p.m. eastern Wednesday on ESPN. The reserves and the pitching staffs will be selected after.
The remaining starting lineup finalists in the AL are Houston’s Jose Altuve vs. Texas’ Marcus Semien at second base.
In the National League, Philadelphia first baseman Bryce Harper was the leading vote-getter and will start for the NL.
The finalists in the infield include Milwaukee’s William Contreras and Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto at catcher; Arizona’s Ketel Marte and San Diego’s Luis Arraez at second base; Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm and San Diego’s Manny Machado at third base; and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and Philadelphia’s Trea Turner at shortstop.
In the outfield the finalists are San Diego’s Jurickson Profar, Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich, the Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández, San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr., Philadelphia’s Brandon Marsh and Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos.