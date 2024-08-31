Baltimore Orioles Get Encouraging Injury Update on Star Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles' rotation is in rough shape at the moment.
With five starting pitchers on the injured list (Grayson Rodriguez, Zach Eflin, Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells and John Means), the Orioles have enough wounded starters to fill out an entire rotation.
Combined with a recent offensive slump, those losses are a major reason why Baltimore has gone just 21-25 since July 8 after starting the year 57-33, falling behind the New York Yankees in the AL East in the process.
Fortunately, the Orioles are about to get one of their best pitchers back just in time for the stretch run.
Prior to Friday night's 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Baltimore received an encouraging injury update on Eflin.
According to MASN's Roch Kubatko, Eflin threw a bullpen session at Coors Field before Friday's game and felt "great." He also said that he's ready to pitch whenever the team needs him, indicating he's ready to return from the injured list.
While Dean Kremer is scheduled to start Saturday's game against Ryan Feltner, the Orioles do not have a starting pitcher lined up for Sunday's series finale. According to Kutbatko, Eflin will likely start then against Cal Quantrill.
The 30-year-old has been on the 15-day IL since Aug. 20 (retroactive to Aug. 17) with right shoulder inflammation. Prior to landing on the shelf, he was Baltimore's best starting pitcher in August.
Acquired from the division rival Tampa Bay Rays before the MLB Trade Deadline, Eflin is 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP in four starts with the Orioles. He also has a remarkable 25:2 K/BB ratio in 25 1/3 innings with his new team, showcasing his terrific command.
With Eflin slated to return on Sept. 1, he could give Baltimore a major boost over the final month of the regular season and into the playoffs if he picks up where he left off.
The Orioles trail the Yankees by just 1.5 games in the standings, so the veteran right-hander could be the difference between Baltimore winning the division again or settling for a Wild Card spot.