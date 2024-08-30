Should Baltimore Orioles Make Drastic Lineup Change With Slumping Superstar?
This season has been a tale of two halves for Baltimore Orioles superstar Gunnar Henderson.
In 95 games prior to the All-Star Break, Henderson was arguably the second-best player in the American League, behind only New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. He rolled into the break with 28 home runs, 63 RBI, 78 runs, 14 stolen bases and a .287/.373/.584 batting line.
Judge was leading the MVP discussion, but Henderson wasn't far behind.
Since then, the 23-year-old shortstop has looked like a shell of his former self. In 37 games since the All-Star Break prior to Thursday night's pivotal showdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Henderon has slumped to .262/.348/.421 with just five home runs and one steal.
Henderson has fallen apart in the field, too, becoming far more error-prone lately and botching too many routine plays.
What's changed? Some fans may blame the Home Run Derby for ruining his swing, but there historically hasn't been much evidence to support that theory.
Another possible explanation for Henderson's rut is that Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, in his infinite wisdom, dropped him from first to third in the batting order even though Henderson was thriving in the leadoff spot.
The move, which may have been intended to give the All-Star infielder more RBI opportunities, has not worked. Since the move, Henderson is slashing .266/.347/.451 with 15 RBI in 29 games.
Hyde messed with Henderson's routine, and now the entire team is paying the price. Since Hyde dropped Henderson to the three-hole on July 28, Baltimore is 16-13, mirroring Henderson's dramatic drop-off in performance.
Henderson's slump is only getting worse. He has just one extra-base hit and one RBI over his last nine games, going 5-for-33 with a .152/.243/.182 batting line.
It's safe to say the experiment has not worked and Henderson should return to the leadoff spot immediately, where he has a .288/.369/.573 batting line this year. The Orioles are locked in a tight race with the Yankees for first place, and they need their best player to be at his best if they want to win the division.
Barring that, Henderson could probably use a bit more rest down the stretch as well. He's only missed two games and has appeared just twice at designated hitter, so Hyde should consider giving him a few more breathers and "half days" at DH to keep him fresh for the playoffs.
If Baltimore wants to win the World Series, it needs Henderson playing like he was in the first half. Moving him back to leadoff could be a good start.