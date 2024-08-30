Should Baltimore Orioles Make Drastic Lineup Change With Slumping Superstar?

Gunnar Henderson when batting lead off this season



• 386 AB

• 111 H

• 27 HR

• 61 RBI

• 77 R

• .288 AVG

• .369 OBP

• .573 SLG

• .942 OPS



