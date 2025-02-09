Talented Lineup Could Block Baltimore Orioles Prospect from Being Rookie of the Year
With Spring Training quickly approaching for the Baltimore Orioles, the team will have their sights set on making the postseason for the third straight year.
It has been a busy offseason for the Orioles after another successful campaign in 2024. However, the team is going to look a bit different in 2025 after losing Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes in free agency.
While the loss of both of these players is significant, Baltimore luckily has the talent in the lineup to survive the loss of their All-Star slugger. The Orioles have done an excellent job scouting and developing hitters over the past number of years. Now, they have a surplus but unfortunately only nine spots in the batting order to play them.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently spoke about some young player who could be in the Rookie of the Year conversation in 2025. For the Orioles he highlighted the talented young slugger, Coby Mayo.
“But on the Orioles, he’s currently blocked by Ryan Mountcastle at first base, Jordan Westburg at third base, and Ryan O’Hearn and Gary Sánchez at designated hitter; therefore, it will likely take an injury, a trade, or subpar performance from another player for Mayo to get his opportunity.”
The talented young prospect got a cup of tea in the Majors last season for Baltimore, but it unfortunately didn’t go well. In 17 games filling in, Mayo slashed .098/.196/.098. It wasn’t an ideal first stint in the Majors, but the sample size was also extremely small.
Based on his production in the minors, the talented infielder projects to be a great hitter in the Big Leagues. In 93 games between two different levels, he slashed 293/.372/.592 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI.
At just 23 years old, the future is very bright for Mayo with the Orioles, but the problem currently is where he can play on a daily basis. Despite being able to play both first and third base, the talent and depth of Baltimore has him blocked.
Currently, Ryan Mountcastle and Jordan Westburg are playing the corner infield spots for the Orioles, and both are proven to be solid players.
While injuries can certainly happen and open up playing time, there currently isn’t a spot to make sure Mayo can come up and be in the lineup every day.
Due to a need in the starting rotation still, Baltimore potentially pursuing a pitcher and using their plethora of hitters still makes a lot of sense. Whether it be Mayo, Mountcastle, or Westburg, the Orioles do have to make a decision.
The 23-year-old slugger has already proven what he can do in the minors and deserves the chance to start. Unfortunately, Baltimore doesn’t have a spot for him currently.