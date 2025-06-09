This Baltimore Orioles Veteran Pitcher Is Among Most Likely to Be Traded
The Baltimore Orioles are a team that many people are going to be keeping a close eye on in the coming weeks.
Given their current position in the standings with a 26-38 record, they are a prime seller. The Orioles are sitting in last place of the American League East, 13 games behind the New York Yankees and 8.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who currently hold the final wild card spot.
The front office may not be ready to sell yet, but it is the direction things are certainly heading toward.
More news: Baltimore Orioles Slugger Could be Top of Market at Trade Deadline
Despite the lack of overall team success, there are several players who will generate interest on the trade market.
Designated hitter/first baseman/right fielder Ryan O’Hearn has been the team’s best hitter this year and is set to hit free agency. He will almost certainly be on the move at some point ahead of the deadline.
The same fate feels likely for center fielder Cedric Mullins and starting pitcher Zach Eflin, who are both impending free agents after the season.
One surprising name to keep an eye on as a trade candidate is veteran pitcher Charlie Morton, who landed on a list that Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report put together of starting pitchers who could be dealt ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
More news: Baltimore Orioles Designated Reliever for Assignment for Second Time
A few weeks ago, it seemed more likely that Morton would be designated for assignment and released than be a legitimate trade chip.
Signed to a one-year, $15 million deal in free agency, he got off to a horrid start in the 2025 campaign.
After five starts with a 10.00 ERA, he was removed from the starting rotation. Things didn’t improve much as the bulk inning pitcher behind an opener or relief pitcher in the early going.
However, something has begun to click for him in recent weeks, as he has started to find the form the Orioles had hoped he would have when they signed him.
More news: Baltimore Orioles Must Make Most of Red-Hot Slugger at Trade Deadline
Morton was able to cut his ERA down drastically, getting as low as 6.20 before he had another tough start in his last time out over the weekend against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs in 2.1 innings.
Despite the hiccup, he is someone that could still garner attention on the trade market given his extensive track record.
Since June 10, Morton has had a 2.96 ERA across 24.2 innings with 29 strikeouts. His overall numbers may not be great, but a team could make a shrewd addition to their pitching staff by acquiring him for the stretch run of the season.
For More Orioles Coverage, Head to Orioles On SI