Three Areas Baltimore Orioles Must Address at MLB Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles will likely end up playing the part of sellers at the MLB trade deadline later this month.
If there is any good news, it’s that the O’s have a wealth of veteran players on expiring deals that could bring a considerable return for contenders desperate for help.
Baltimore can’t necessarily target players from other teams — at least not until it knows which of its players are most likely to go.
By the end of the trade deadline, the O’s should have addressed these three areas.
Starting Pitching Depth
Baltimore has an entire starting rotation on its injured list and the offseason plan it ended up implementing broke down quickly.
While Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells should be back next year, the long absence of Grayson Rodriguez cannot be ignored. Plus, given the injury history of this trio, it would be wise not to count on all three turning it around and remaining healthy next season.
Their minor league system is top-heavy with hitters. Chayce McDermott has pitched three games in the Majors and remains the Orioles’ top pitching prospect per MLB Pipeline. Brandon Young just got a call-up. Only one other pitcher is at Triple-A among the Top 30 prospects.
There is a dearth of MLB-ready pitching in the system. The Orioles would be wise to try and replenish some of that stock with starters that are either ready now or will be ready within the next 12 months.
First Base
Ryan O’Hearn is one of those veterans who is likely to be dealt at the deadline. He’s started at first base most of the season. The Orioles have been working out Coby Mayo there with the idea that he could take over one day. They’ve also been cross-training top prospect Samuel Basallo, who is also a catcher.
What if neither pan out at the position? Then the O’s have a problem because they don’t have another first baseman among its Top 30 prospects, except for Ethan Anderson at High-A, who is also a catcher.
Baltimore would be wise to see if it can acquire a dedicated first base prospect who is currently playing at Double-A or higher.
Outfield
This sounds absurd, but the Orioles only have two outfielders among its Top 30 prospects at Triple-A — Dylan Beavers and Jud Fabian. The rest of them are at Double-A or below. That includes No. 2 prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr.
It would behoove Baltimore to acquire a young MLB outfielder or a Triple-A outfielder with upside, given how Heston Kjerstad has not panned out yet and the potential departure of Cedric Mullins, either at the trade deadline or in free agency.
