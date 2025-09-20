Orioles claim right-hander off waivers from Mets
The Baltimore Orioles have added a former highly ranked pitching prospect to their depth.
On Saturday afternoon, the Orioles announced they had claimed right-hander Dom Hamel off waivers from the New York Mets and assigned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Their 40-man roster is now full.
Hamel, 26, tossed a scoreless inning of relief in his MLB debut on Wednesday, though he faced six batters, allowing three hits and plunking one. He was designated for assignment the next day, clearing a 40-man roster spot for veteran Wander Suero, who was waived Saturday despite never appearing for the Mets.
A third-round pick in 2021, Hamel was ranked among the Mets' top 10 prospects heading into 2023, according to MLB Pipeline, and placed No. 14 in their farm system at the start of 2024. However, after struggling to a 6.79 ERA in 27 Triple-A starts last year, he shifted to a primarily bullpen role in 2025.
Across 31 appearances (11 starts) with Triple-A Syracuse this season, Hamel went 4-6 with a 5.32 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and a 10.0 K/9 rate in 67.2 innings. The long ball has been an issue since he made the jump from Double-A, as he has allowed 35 home runs over his first 192.1 Triple-A innings.
Hamel showcased a six-pitch arsenal in his MLB debut, according to Statcast. Eight of his 13 pitches were breaking balls, including a low-80s sweeper and slider. He also mixed in a 92 mph four-seamer, a 91 mph sinker, an 88 mph cutter, and an 83 mph changeup.
Read More: Baltimore Orioles designate veteran reliever for assignment
The Norfolk Tides have just two games remaining on their 2025 schedule before calling it a season, as they did not qualify for the International League playoffs. Hamel could still get the call to help the major league club before their season ends on Sept. 28. At the very least, adding him now gives the Orioles time in the offseason to evaluate his fit for the future.
Hamel still has a full slate of minor league options, offering roster flexibility that could make him appealing for Baltimore’s 2026 bullpen plans. The Orioles have dealt with so many injuries in 2025 that they are one new player appearance away from tying an MLB record of 70 players used.
Adding more depth players with minor league options would help in potentially cutting that number down moving forward. That said, with multiple needs to address this offseason, Hamel could be a DFA candidate during the winter if the Orioles need to create a 40-man roster spot for a free agent or trade addition.