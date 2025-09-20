Tony Mansolino reveals Orioles' likely offseason strategy
The Baltimore Orioles have not had a good bullpen in the 2025 MLB season. This is proven by the bullpen's collective 4.62 ERA, which ranks them at No. 25 in the league to this point.
Of course, not having star closer Felix Bautista for much of this season because of a shoulder injury (which is expected to keep him out through 2026) didn't make matters easy. But every relief corps in baseball has to deal with injuries, and there's supposed to be a "next man up" mentality that can carry a staff through this sort of adversity.
The Orioles would have tried to acquire one of the high-quality relief arms available at this year's trade deadline. But that would not have made sense, given that this team was out of playoff contention and sold at the deadline. Therefore, the focus will now likely be on bolstering Baltimore's bullpen via trade and free agency this winter.
Tony Mansolino Admits Orioles Will Likely Pursue Relief Help This Offseason
Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino conveyed as much when speaking with MASN's Roch Kubatko for a September 19 article.
"I think the reality is that Mike [Elias, executive vice president/general manager] is probably going to go out and grab some bullpen guys this winter, several of them, at least, would be my guess," Mansolino said.
Mansolino also noted that several current Orioles relievers (specifically Kade Strowd) could earn a bigger role in 2026, given what he has done this year.
“Kade Strowd’s been really interesting,” Mansolino said. “All I ever heard about with Kade was that he couldn’t throw a strike, so that’s not what we’re seeing here. And I think he’s probably gotten over that hump here in the last, probably, 18 months, is my understanding. He’s been really good, he’s really interesting. Just the calm demeanor that he has."
Strowd has posted a 1.50 ERA in 24 innings pitched with Baltimore this season.
“He’s 28 years old, so he’s not a spring chicken, by any means. There’s some maturity there. It wasn’t a 23-year-old kid that is bright-eyed and just assumes he’s gonna be in the big leagues for the next 15 years, like a lot of guys do when they first get here. He’s had a tough road to get to this point and he’s had to kind of fight and scratch and claw for everything, so he stands out a lot," Mansolino continued of Strowd.
It will be interesting to see which bullpen pieces the Orioles pick up this winter, along with what role Strowd can carve out for himself by next spring.