Insider lists 3 potential Orioles managerial candidates
One of the most interesting decisions that the Baltimore Orioles' front office needs to make this upcoming offseason is what they're going to do about the managerial role.
Tony Mansolino took over in an interim role after Brandon Hyde was fired on May 17. And Mansolino has performed admirably since then, guiding Baltimore to a record above .500 since he has been at their helm.
Therefore, there are many among the organizations and their fan base who believe that Mansolino deserves a shot at running the team on a full-time basis in 2026. Others feel like Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' front office would be better suited to find another manager who perhaps has more experience and could take this club to new heights in the future.
What's for sure is that there are plenty of appealing candidates out there if Baltimore decides to outsource for their managerial position.
Jon Heyman Lists Three Names as Potential Baltimore Orioles Managerial Candidates
In a September 17 live stream with Bleacher Report, Jon Heyman, who is an MLB insider for the New York Post, listed three guys who he believes will be at the top of the Orioles' managerial list.
"Mansolino, with Baltimore, he has done a decent job. Obviously, they have played better," Heyman said. "They still have a search. And I could see [Skip] Schumaker, [Ryan] Flaherty, or [David] Ross potentially for them."
All three of these former MLB players are extremely interesting candidates for the Orioles job. Skip Schumaker played in MLB from 2005 to 2015 and won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. He managed the Miami Marlins from 2022 to 2024, won the NL Manager of the Year award in 2023, and currently serves as a senior advisor for the Texas Rangers.
Ryan Flaherty spent time with the Baltimore Orioles in his playing career, from 2012 to 2017, and had a .215 batting average with 35 home runs, 128 RBIs, and 131 runs scored in 452 games with the team. He was the San Diego Padres' bench coach from 2020 to 2023 and is now the Chicago Cubs' bench coach.
Speaking of the Cubs, the third name Heyman listed was David Ross, who was a two-time World Series champion as a player (with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and with the Cubs in 2016). He then worked as the Cubs' manager from 2020 to 2023.
All three of these former MLB players are worth keeping an eye on as the Orioles figure out who will be managing their team next season.