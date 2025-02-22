Top 5 Baltimore Orioles Hitters and Pitchers to Watch During Spring Training
The Baltimore Orioles have enjoyed back-to-back trips to the postseason, winning 192 games over the past two years. The Orioles did not make as much noise this offseason as many of their fellow American League contenders. As such, if Baltimore is going to continue their rise, it will have to come from within.
Now that spring training games are starting across the league, let's take a look at five Orioles to keep an eye on as we march towards opening day.
Right Fielder, Colton Cowser
Baltimore selected Cowser with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft. The soon to be 25-year-old made his Big League debut during a forgettable 61 at bat stint in 2023. Last year he hit 24 home runs and finished as the runner up in a tight American League Rookie of the Year race.
As things stand today the only star the Orioles have is shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Cowser has the high-end draft capital and he performed accordingly during his first full year in the Majors in 2024. If another baseball star is going to emerge in Baltimore this season, chances are its Cowser.
Second Baseman, Jackson Holliday
The Orioles selected Holliday with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft. Like most rookies, Holliday underwhelmed over his first 190 at bats in the Big Leagues last year.
Going forward, Holliday has the premium draft capital and the Major League bloodline as the son of former stud outfielder Matt Holliday to develop into a star himself. Jackson Holliday will turn just 22-years-old in early December, so he has tons of time to reach his potential. However, nothing would be better for the Orioles than if Holiday's rise to stardom began this spring.
Third Baseman, Colby Mayo
Mayo has a nonobvious path to playing time, as the Orioles have solid options at both corner infield spots and designated hitter. He'll turn 24 in December after hitting 54 homers over the last two years in the minors. He's exactly the type of player that could change the course of his career with a big spring.
Closer, Felix Bautista
When a person makes their living doing something physical and they've earned the nickname "The Mountain", chances are they are doing something beyond just being very large. Bautista had a dominant 2023 campaign with 33 saves and a 1.48 ERA driven by his triple digits heater.
Tommy John surgery in late 2023 cost him the 2024 season, but "The Mountain" is back. We'll find out this spring if he's still the dominant pitcher he was before his arm injury.
Starting Pitcher, Tomoyuki Sugano
There aren't too many 35-year-old pitchers with a realistic path to Rookie of the Year contention, but Sugano has one. He's spent his entire professional baseball career in Japan, one that spanned 12 seasons for the Yomiuri Giants. He's more crafty than dominant, but he brings a rare mix of extensive experience paired with no opposing batters having any familiarity with him.
The Orioles pitching staff is not the team's strength, but Sugano has a chance to exceed expectations for Baltimore.
Final Thoughts
The Orioles are on the short list of teams that could win the American League pennant without it being a major surprise. If they reach those heights, chances are a few of the guys on this list play a major role in that outcome.