Top Analyst Names Orioles Biggest Winner of 2025 MLB Draft
The MLB draft wrapped up on Monday, and the Baltimore Orioles added an impressive group of young players to their organizational pipeline.
Armed with two first-round compensatory picks and a competitive balance pick acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in the deal that sent reliever Bryan Baker to their division rival.
While many fans were befuddled at the lack of pitchers taken with the team's earliest choices given the franchise's organizational need at the position, the Orioles were lauded by industry experts for the haul they landed.
For MLB.com, draft and prospects writer Jim Callis broke down the five teams who acquired the best collections of talent with their allotment of picks, ranking the Orioles No. 1.
"With its four choices before the second round, Baltimore nabbed arguably the best all-around college hitter in the Draft (Auburn outfielder/catcher Ike Irish), the consensus top catcher (Coastal Carolina's Caden Bodine), the Golden Spikes Award winner (Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy) and the best prep outfielder (Slater de Brun, who's reminiscent of Corbin Carroll at the same stage)," Callis wrote.
"The Orioles led all teams by drafting six Top 100 prospects on MLB Pipeline's Draft Top 250, those four plus Michigan State left-hander Joseph Dzierwa (second round) and offensive-minded UC Irvine shortstop Colin Yeaman (fourth). They also tied the Marlins with the most Top 250 guys with nine."
While many are disillusioned with Elias and his approach given the brutally disappointing season the team is authoring at the MLB level, this draft marks a crucial injection of young talent into the organization.
After a whole host of top prospects has now graduated to the Major League roster, the Orioles are down to 15th in the most recent MLB Pipeline farm system rankings.
Samuel Basallo and Coby Mayo give them a pair of blue chip prospects, but adding bats like Irish, Bodine, Aloy and de Brun gives a real punch of offensive upside to this system over the long term.
Baltimore did go pitcher-heavy later on, grabbing Dzierwa in the second round and Georgia pitcher JT Quinn with the No. 69 overall pick in the Competitive Balance-B round before going on a run of five of six picks being hurlers in the middle rounds.
