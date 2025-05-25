Top Performing Orioles Prospect at Each Level After First Quarter of Season
The Baltimore Orioles already have one of the top young rosters in baseball, but could clearly use some more players to help them take that next step.
Here are the top performing players at each level of the minor leagues for the Orioles, including a couple that could be called up to the Majors within the next year:
Triple-A: C Samuel Basallo
Basallo continues to impress in the minors and seems like his debut could come at any moment. The hard part is just figuring out where to put him.
The 20-year-old has posted a .258/.364/.602 slash line with nine home runs in 28 games. His bat seems ready, but Baltimore has also had a bad track record with rushing prospects in recent years.
Waiting until they either trade/lose Ryan Mountcastle or Ryan O'Hearn right now seems like the smart move.
Double-A: OF Enrique Bradfield Jr.
Bradfield has dealt with an injury that kept him out of baseball for almost a month and has limited him to just nine games at Double-A, but he looks incredible whenever healthy.
He has yet to have a game without a hit there while slashing .375/.459/.531 with three doubles, a triple and four stolen bases in those nine games.
High-A: RHP Blake Money
Money was a 12th-round selection in the 2023 MLB draft. He was a member of LSU Tigers rotation that included Paul Skenes and won a national championship.
He was a bit of an afterthought after struggling throughout his college career, but has looked fantastic since arriving to the Orioles organization.
This year, he has a 2.89 ERA with 45 strikeouts to 10 walks in 37.1 innings of work. That's become somewhat his normal statline since debuting in 2023.
Single-A: C/1B Yasmil Bucce
Bucce made his professional debut back in 2021 as a 16-year-old and this is his first year outside of rookie ball. He had a very rought year last season, so this has been a solid bounce back campaign.
He's posted a .308/.451/.492 slash line with four home runs in 47 games.
The 20-year-old switch-hitter has always had solid plate discipline and that has translated into Single-A with 31 walks to 34 strikeouts.
Rookie: OF Nate George
George was a 12th-round selection last year's draft and has gotten off to about as hot of a start as possible in his professional career.
The 19-year-old is slashing .409/.490/.636 with three home runs and six stolen bases in 12 games. He has a nice frame at 6-foot, 200 pounds and could end up being a nice find for Baltimore.