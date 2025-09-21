Trevor Rogers sends telling message about Baltimore Orioles future
There have been multiple players on the Baltimore Orioles roster who didn't perform up to their standards this season, which is largely why the team has disappointed overall.
However, that doesn't mean every Orioles player has been mediocre. Left-handed hurler Trevor Rogers has been anything but that since making his season debut on May 24 after missing the start of the year with a partial right knee dislocation. Through his dominant September 19 outing against the New York Yankees, where he threw six scoreless innings, Rogers has a 9-2 record with a minuscule 1.35 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106.2 innings pitched.
Many believe that Rogers is deserving of 2025 AL Cy Young consideration, given these staggering statistics and how valuable he has been for Baltimore to this point. While it seems unlikely that Rogers will end up winning the award, the form he has shown during this 2025 campaign gives Orioles fans a ton of optimism about what he can do next year if he remains healthy.
Rogers signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal before the 2025 season to avoid arbitration. He's under team control through 2026, which means he's sure to get a better deal with Baltimore in this upcoming offseason.
And Rogers will be incentivized to produce another spectacular 2026 campaign before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Yet, perhaps there's a world where Rogers signs an extension with the team before he reaches that point.
Trevor Rogers Makes Claim About Future Years Spent in Baltimore
Rogers was caught by 21-year-old prospect turned rookie Samuel Basallo (who recently signed an eight-year, $67 million contract extension) against the Yankees on Friday. The 27-year-old hurler spoke with MASN's Roch Kubatko about his experience working with Basallo and shared an interesting message about his future.
“He's great. It just seems like we get more and more in tune with each other each start, and him being 21 years old and just having that knowledge behind the plate, seeing stuff and relaying that info to me... He's unbelievable," Rogers said of Basallo, per a September 21 article from Kubatko.
"So I'm very thankful I get to work with him in the years to come," Rogers added.
Rogers' saying "in the years to come" is catching attention, given what it could potentially mean about his future with the franchise lasting longer than one more season. However, Kubatko noted after quoting Rogers that fans should probably not read too much into it, suggesting that Rogers was speaking colloquially.
Still, Orioles fans will still like how this sounds from their ace.