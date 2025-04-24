Turnaround for Struggling Baltimore Orioles Superstar Could Be Coming Soon
Not much has gone right for the Baltimore Orioles thus far in the 2025 MLB regular season.
With a record of 9-14, they are currently in the cellar of the American League East without many positives to provide an optimistic outlook.
The talk of the team thus far has been the pitching staff, which has underwhelmed beyond even the most tepid of expectations. None of their winter additions have provided the kind of impact they were hoping for, led by Charlie Morton and his 10.89 ERA and -1.0 WAR.
However, it isn’t just the struggling starting rotation that has been a disappointment this year.
The inconsistencies that plagued the lineup down the stretch of a disappointing 2024 season has returned, with producing runs being a real challenge for the team.
Several players have yet to get on track in 2025, such as star shortstop Gunnar Henderson and fellow infielder Jordan Westburg, who were both All-Stars in 2024.
Another All-Star whose production has not yet matched their expected output is catcher Adley Rutschman.
His .214/.313/.381 slash line leaves a lot to be desired, essentially continuing the tailspin he went into over the final 71 games last year when he had a .189 batting average with only four home runs and a measly .559 OPS.
The lack of power in the second half of 2024 was a major concern, but some of his underlying production through the first few weeks this season should put that to ease.
Rutschman is finding the sweet spot of the bat with more frequency, with his barrel rate more than doubling from 6.1% to 12.3%.
That is normally an indication that a player’s power numbers are going to be on the rise.
He is hitting the ball harder than he has previously in his career with an average exit velocity of 89.5 mph, which would be a career-high for a season.
“That’s helped to fuel a .518 expected slugging percentage, well above both his 2024 xSLG (by 125 points) and his actual mark so far this season (by 143 points),” wrote Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com, further accentuating the potential breakout that is on the horizon.
His home run rate of 4.2% would also be a career high if it holds, hitting four thus far.
With a batting average on balls in play of only .210, well below the league average of .292, there has been some bad luck involved in his underwhelming slash line.
The Orioles hope the turnaround occurs sooner rather than later since their offense can use all the help it can get.
Rutschman returning to the All-Star form he has shown previously would be a massive help and likely aid in his teammates figuring things out as well.