Two Baltimore Orioles Players Hit Open Market After Electing Free Agency
There has not been a franchise already more busy this offseason than the Baltimore Orioles.
It's been well documented the changes that have been made to their offensive coaching staff and different departments of the organization, but just one day after the World Series ended, the Orioles are already back in the news.
First, it was revealed they had traded for an outfielder who was a former top prospect during the early portion of his career.
Then, it was reported their director of pitching would not be back in 2025.
Now, two players have become free agents according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors after pitcher Burch Smith and outfielder Daniel Johnson elected to hit the open market rather than accept outright assignments to the minors.
Smith is the headliner here since the reliever appeared in 25 games for Baltimore this past season after they signed him to a minor league contract in the summer before adding him to the active roster in July.
But the right-hander struggled with the Orioles, posting a 5.74 ERA across his 26.2 innings pitched where he gave up 25 hits, five homers, and struck out 23 batters that put his ERA+ at 66.
Because of that, Baltimore decided to move on from him instead of only spending roughly $1.6 million to bring him back in arbitration, putting him on waivers that ended this tenure with the franchise.
Similarly, that was also the situation with Johnson.
The Orioles signed him to a minor league deal in January, but despite him performing well in Triple-A, he was only called up late in the season for one game and one at-bat.
Johnson had more years of club control remaining, but they decided against retaining him and instead opted to outright him, an assignment he declined in favor of hitting the open market.