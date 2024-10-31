Baltimore Orioles Director of Pitching Is Leaving the Organization: Report
Things have been busy for the Baltimore Orioles already this offseason.
Not only did they make changes to their offensive staff, advance scouting department and head trainer, but they also pulled off their first notable player move of the winter by trading for an intriguing outfielder who was once a top prospect.
But, the news didn't stop there for the Orioles.
According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, Baltimore and director of pitching Chris Holt are going their separate ways, and they have already found a replacement who they promoted from within.
"According to a source, Forrest Herrmann will be promoted from minor league lower-level pitching coordinator to Holt's replacement as director of pitching development. Herrmann was Double-A Bowie's pitching coach in 2023," the insider reported.
That is pretty surprising news.
It was expected there would be no changes to the pitching coaches side of things after that unit had a very solid year despite dealing with multiple injuries.
Holt has been part of the Orioles since 2019 when he followed general manager Mike Elias from the Houston Astros.
His first role with Baltimore was as the minor league pitching coordinator before he was promoted to director of pitching in 2020 and pitching coach in 2021. Despite those promotions, he also retained the responsibilities that came with those other titles, but that ended this past season when the Orioles hired Drew French as pitching coach. Holt focused on the minor league side as the director of pitching.
But now, he's reportedly free to seek other jobs, according to Kubatko, since he will not be back with Baltimore in 2025.