Watch: Baltimore Orioles Call Up Superstar Prospect for Major League Debut
When the Baltimore Orioles were getting ready for this season as they headed into Spring Training, there was some wonderment if they might call up the majority of their star prospects who have been waiting patiently in the minor leagues after dominating at that level.
Jackson Holliday might have gotten a lot of the attention, but fans were almost equally excited to see if Heston Kjerstad, Connor Norby, Coby Mayo, Kyle Stowers, and Colton Cowser would be factors throughout the year.
As it turns out, only Cowser made the Opening Day roster.
Holliday eventually got called up before he was quickly sent down after his shockingly poor 10-game stint. Kjerstad, Norby, and Stowers were all promoted a couple times, but never got the everyday looks like some were hoping for.
Throughout that, though, the one star prospect who had yet to reach The Show was Mayo.
It wasn't for a lack of production, either. The 22-year-old shredded up Triple-A with a .282 batting average, 70 extra-base hits, 32 home runs and 114 RBI across 137 games.
When Jordan Westburg went down with a broken hand, that seemed like an obvious opportunity to call up the slugger for his first experience in the MLB.
As it turns out, the Orioles agreed.
Late Thursday night, there was a report that indicated they were ready to give their No. 3 prospect a shot in The Show, designating their recently acquired infielder for assignment to make room for Mayo.
Following that news, Baltimore released some video of the moment they called him up.
This behind-the-scenes look wasn't showering him with a celebration or anything like that, partly because the Orioles have shown that once they make a decision to bring someone to the Majors, that doesn't mean they are necessarily there to stay.
However, the measured conversation and tone was still filled with excitement for the young player who many people expected would have made his debut at some point already.
No matter how long it took, though, nobody can take away the fact that Mayo will be playing in his first ever Major League game, getting the start at third base against the AL-best Cleveland Guardians.
"Honestly, it feels like a dream because I've seen so many guys in the same spot and kind of like living through their experience a little bit, and then it happens and just a dream come true," he said per Roch Kubatko of MASN.
Mayo will have an opportunity to showcase what he can bring to this team.
If he's able to translate what he's accomplished in the minors to the MLB level, then there will be a lot of power present at his spot in the lineup.